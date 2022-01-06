February 11, 1936 – January 4, 2022 (age 86)
Betty Lou Hervey (Sikel), 85 died peacefully January 4, 2022, in her Wellsville home. She was born Feb 11, 1936 in Missoula, Montana. She is the daughter of Albert & Frida Sikel (Walker). In 1960 she was married to Billy Ray Hervey. Their union lasted for 61 years. Betty had three children which are Lori (daughter), Mike (son) and Brian (son). There are additional 7 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren that completed her family circle.
Betty originally moved from Tennessee to Cache Valley in 1979 and started working in various retail and manufacturing facilities including Thiokol.
She struggled for 10 years with dementia but continued to make the best of it. She enjoyed going to Church, growing flowers, being outdoors and participating in family gatherings and events. Her favorite passion was children. She will be missed by all those who knew her. All services will be closed to the family only.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Cache Valley Mortuary.