Cornish man arrested for allegedly raping teenage girl who asked for ride

LOGAN — A 43-year-old Cornish man has been arrested for allegedly raping a teenage girl last spring after she asked him for a ride. Misael Reyes-Solorio was booked Wednesday into the Cache County Jail.

According to an arrest report, the 14-year-old girl told Logan City Police officers that Reyes-Solorio sexually assaulted her April 30. The alleged victim explained how she was planning to run away from home that night. As she left her house, she noticed her neighbor’s lights on and went over to ask for a ride.

The girl told police, Reyes answered the door and invited her inside. He allegedly began talking about her relationship with her boyfriend and asking her to expose herself to him. When she refused, he grabbed her hand and pulled her into the basement of the home.

The alleged victim claimed, Reyes began molesting her as she told him “no,” feeling scared. He then forcefully raped her as she continued to resist.

Following the assault, Reyes offered to give her a ride to her desired location. He also put his phone number in her phone and told her that they could have sex again.

Police located the phone number in the victim’s phone and traced it to Reyes. They attempted to contact him several times but he didn’t reply.

On Wednesday, police interviewed Reyes. He explained how he was doing flooring work at the address in Logan on the night the alleged victim knocked on the door asking for a ride. He claimed, she had offered sex in exchange for a ride.

As officers continued to question him, they noticed his story continuously changed. When asked specifically about the alleged victim having his phone number, he said that she had asked for it because her family needed some flooring work done. He eventually stopped answering questions and was arrested.

Court records show, Reyes has been charged with object rape, a first-degree felony; three counts of forcible sexual abuse and one count of forcible sodomy, both second-degree felonies. He is scheduled to be arraigned during a virtual hearing in 1st District Court Friday morning.

Reyes is being held in jail temporarily without bail. He could face up to life in prison, if convicted.

Individuals arrested and charged in complaints are presumed innocent unless or until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in court.

