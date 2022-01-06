Utah State athletics announces 2021 and 2022 Hall of Fame classes

Real Madrid's Jaycee Carroll gestures after a duel with Fenerbahce's Brad Wanamaker during their Final Four Euroleague final basketball match between Real Madrid and Fenerbahce in Belgrade, Serbia, Sunday, May 20, 2018. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic)

LOGAN, Utah – Two of the best football players in school history, including a conference player of the year and three-time first-team all-conference honoree, two All-American basketball players, both of whom were named conference players of the year, a cross country All-American, a track & field All-American, a softball All-American and one of the best gymnasts in school history comprise the next two classes of Utah State University’s Intercollegiate Athletics Hall of Fame, it was announced Thursday.

The dinner and induction ceremony for the Hall of Fame’s 18th and 19th class is scheduled for Saturday, April 23, 2022, at the Daines Concert Hall on the USU campus in Logan.

The four inductees into the 2021 class include: Kathy Beasley-Houchen, an All-American softball player; Jaycee Carroll, a two-time All-American basketball player and conference player of the year; Bobby Wagner, a three-time first-team all-conference football player; and Lance White, a two-time All-American pole vaulter.

The four inductees into the 2022 class include: Trever Ball, the school’s first All-American cross country runner; Robert Turbin, a two-time all-conference football player and conference offensive player of the year; Tai Wesley, an All-American basketball player and conference player of the year; and Barb Zahl, one of the most accomplished gymnasts in school history.

“We are thrilled to announce these two outstanding classes that include some of the most celebrated student-athletes in Aggie Athletics history,” said USU Vice President and Director of Athletics John Hartwell. “We look forward to commemorating their induction into our Athletics Hall of Fame on what should be a very exciting weekend, which will include our spring football game.”

A total of 123 individuals and three teams have now been inducted into the Utah State Athletics Hall of Fame. The Hall of Fame was founded in 1993 with 12 initial members, followed by eight members in 1994 and seven in 1995. The addition of any inductees was stopped until 2006, when five more individuals were added, followed by six recipients in 2007 and five in 2008, to go along with the first-ever team inducted. Seven more inductees were added in 2009, followed by six in 2010, five in 2011, plus two more national championship teams, eight in 2012, six inductees in 2013, 2014 and 2015, eight inductees in 2016 and 2017, and six more inductees in 2018 and 2020. Both the 2021 and 2022 classes consisted of four inductees each.

Located inside the Steve Mothersell Hall of Honor, the Utah State Athletics Hall of Fame gives fans the opportunity to view biographical information and watch videos on each of the inducted members. Both the Hall of Fame and Hall of Honor are located inside the Jim and Carol Laub Athletics-Academics Complex in the north end zone of Maverik Stadium.

2021 Utah State University Intercollegiate Athletics Hall of Fame Class

KATHY BEASLEY-HOUCHEN

Hometown: Simi Valley, California

Sport: Softball

Years: 1993-96

Kathy Beasley-Houchen is one of just seven softball players in school history to earn All-America accolades as she was named a second-team All-American in 1993. Beasley-Houchen helped Utah State to the 1993 NCAA Tournament – one of just four appearances in school history – after winning the Big West Conference Championship – one of just five conference titles in school history – as USU posted a 25-7 record in league play. In all, Beasley-Houchen helped USU win 128 games during her four years, including 75 conference games. For her Utah State career, Beasley-Houchen ranks third all-time in school history in walks (79), tied for third in at bats (639), fourth in games played (220), fifth in doubles (35), fifth in RBIs (98), sixth in hits (190) and seventh in total bases (265). Along with being an All-American, Beasley-Houchen earned first-team all-conference and was named to the NFCA’s West Regional first team in 1993.

JAYCEE CARROLL

Hometown: Evanston, Wyoming

Sport: Men’s Basketball

Years: 2005-08

One of the greatest basketball player in school history, Jaycee Carroll (2005-08) was a two-time All-American, two-time first-team all-Western Athletic Conference selection and the 2008 WAC Player of the Year. Carroll is the all-time career leader at Utah State in points (2,522), field goals made (880), field goals attempted (1,721), 3-point field goals made (369), 3-point field goals attempted (793), double-figure scoring games (121), games started (132) and total minutes played (4,596). As a four-year starter, Carroll helped USU to a 94-40 (.701) record, including a 45-21 (.682) conference mark, and four trips to the postseason with two NCAA and two National Invitation Tournament appearances. As a senior in 2008, Carroll led USU to a WAC regular season co-championship as he was named the league’s Player of the Year and an Associated Press All-American. Carroll also led USU to a Big West Conference Tournament Championship as a freshman in 2005, as he was named the tournament’s Most Valuable Player. Carroll was named an AP All-American as a junior, as well, as he led the WAC in scoring in each of his final two seasons at USU, and garnered Freshman All-American accolades from both CollegeInsider.com and Rivals.com. In addition to eight school records, Carroll ranks in the top 10 all-time in school history in eight more statistical categories and among the single-season top 10 in 23 categories, including the school record holder of 3-point field goals made (114), 3-point field goals attempted (229, t-1st) and minutes played (1,304). Carroll also owns two single-game records, including 3-point field goals made (10) and free throw percentage (100.0 percent, 15-15), and is among the top 10 in five other categories. Carroll finished his career ranked No. 2 in NCAA history with a career 3-point shooting percentage of 46.5 percent. Following his collegiate career, Carroll played professionally in Europe for 13 seasons and helped Real Madrid to a pair of Euro League Championships (2015, 2018), three Spanish League Championships (2013, 2015, 2016) and a FIBA Intercontinental Cup Championship (2015). Carroll was the Spanish League’s top scorer in 2010 and 2011 and the EuroCup’s top scorer in 2011.

BOBBY WAGNER

Hometown: Ontario, California

Sport: Football

Years: 2008-11

One of the most accomplished football players at both the collegiate and professional level, Bobby Wagner earned first-team all-conference honors three times during his Utah State career and led the team in tackles three separate seasons. Wagner, who started 46 of 48 career games at Utah State, finished his Aggie career with a school-record-tying 446 tackles, which included 4.5 sacks and 29.5 tackles for loss, while adding four interceptions, three fumble recoveries and one forced fumble. He is also notched 23 double-digit tackle outings during his time at USU. As a senior in 2011, Wagner helped Utah State to its first bowl game in 14 years and its first winning season in 15 years as the Aggies won their final five regular season games and received an invitation to the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl. During his senior season, he recorded 147 tackles, which still ranks seventh all-time in school history. He added 133 tackles during his junior campaign and 115 stops as a sophomore. Wagner concluded his Utah State career by being named the Most Valuable Player and the North’s Most Outstanding Player at the 2012 Senior Bowl. Following his collegiate career, Wagner was selected in the second round (47th overall pick) of the 2012 NFL Draft by the Seattle Seahawks. During his illustrious NFL career, Wagner has been named First-Team All-Pro six times and is a seven-time Pro Bowl selection. He was named to the NFL’s All-Decade Team (2010-2020) and has led the NFL in tackles twice. He also helped the Seahawks to back-to-back Super Bowl appearances, including a Super Bowl title in 2014.

LANCE WHITE

Hometown: Avondale, Arizona

Sport: Track & Field

Years: 1992-95

Lance White was a two-time All-American in the pole vault for Utah State. As a junior in 1994, White tied for ninth at the NCAA Indoor Championships in Indianapolis, Indiana, with a height of 5.28 meters (17-04.50). And as a senior in 1995, White placed fourth at the NCAA Outdoor Championships in Knoxville, Tennessee, with a height of 5.40m (17-08.50). As a sophomore in 1993, White helped Utah State to a Mountain Pacific Sports Federation (MPSF) Indoor Championship. He also guided the Aggies to Big West Conference Outdoor Titles as a junior and senior in 1994 and 1995. Overall, White won three-straight MPSF indoor pole vault titles (1993-95) and was the Big West Conference outdoor champion in the pole vault in 1993. White still ranks second all-time in school history in both the indoor (5.45 meters/18-00.50) and outdoor pole vault (5.48 meters/17-9) and still holds venue records in the pole vault at both the George Nelson Fieldhouse (5.50 meters/18-04) and at the Ralph Maughan Track Stadium (5.60 meters/18-4). Following his collegiate career, White participated in the 1996 Olympic Trials.

2022 Utah State University Intercollegiate Athletics Hall of Fame Class

TREVER BALL

Hometown: Logan, Utah

Sport: Cross Country/Track & Field

Years: 2002-06

Trever Ball was Utah State’s first men’s cross country student-athlete to earn All-American honors as he placed 29th among United States citizens at the 2005 NCAA Championships in Terre Haute, Indiana. Ball was also named the 2005 Western Athletic Conference Cross Country Athlete of the Year after placing first at the conference meet. He also helped the Aggies win the 2005 WAC Championship after setting a meet record for fewest points scored. As a junior, Ball was named the 2004 Big West Conference Cross Country Athlete of the Year after placing first at the conference meet. During his USU career, Ball earned five weekly conference honors. In addition to his cross country accolades, Ball also ranks seventh all-time in school history in the outdoor 5,000 meters with a time of 14:09.17, set as a junior in 2005, and 10th all-time in school history in the indoor 5,000 meters with a time of 14:23.80, set as a sophomore in 2004.

ROBERT TURBIN

Hometown: Fremont, California

Sport: Football

Years: 2008-11

One of the most accomplished running backs in school history, Robert Turbin was named the Western Athletic Conference Offensive Player of the Year following his junior season in 2011 as he rushed for 1,517 yards on 249 carries (6.1 ypc) with a school-record 19 touchdowns. In fact, Turbin is one of just two players in school history to earn league Offensive Player of the Year accolades and is one of just four players to rush for at least 1,500 yards in a single season. Turbin also went over the century mark as a sophomore in 2009, as he gained 1,296 yards on 207 carries (6.3 ypc) and 13 touchdowns to earn second-team all-WAC honors. In all, he is one of just five Aggies to produce multiple 1,000-yard rushing seasons. Turbin finished his Utah State career with 3,315 rushing yards on 565 carries (5.9 ypc) and tied the school record with 40 rushing touchdowns. Overall, he is one of just five players in school history to rush for 3,000 yards. Turbin also set the school record with 51 career touchdowns and the then-school record with 308 points scored, while his 16-career 100-yard rushing games are tied for the third-most at USU. As a junior in 2011, Turbin helped Utah State to its first bowl game in 14 years and its first winning season in 15 years as the Aggies won their final five regular season games and received an invitation to the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl. Following his collegiate career, Turbin was selected in the fourth round (111th overall pick) of the 2012 NFL Draft by the Seattle Seahawks and spent eight years in the league. He helped the Seahawks to back-to-back Super Bowl appearances, including a Super Bowl title in 2014.

TAI WESLEY

Hometown: Provo, Utah

Sport: Men’s Basketball

Years: 2008-11

Regarded as one of the best all-around basketball players in school history, Tai Wesley earned Associated Press Honorable Mention All-American honors following his senior season in 2011 after being named the Western Athletic Conference Player of the Year as he averaged 14.7 points, 8.0 rebounds and 10.6 blocks per game, while shooting 59.5 percent from the field. Wesley was also a two-time first-team all-WAC honoree and a three-time member of the WAC all-tournament team. As a four-year starter, Wesley helped Utah State win four-straight regular season WAC titles, two WAC Tournament Championships and play in three-straight NCAA Tournaments, along with one National Invitation Tournament. Overall, USU posted a 111-28 (.799) record during Wesley’s career, including a 55-9 (.859) conference mark. USU also went 68-1 (.986) at home during his four-year career. Wesley is the only player in Utah State history to finish his career with more than 1,700 points, 850 rebounds and 350 assists. Wesley played in a school-record 139 games and ranks third in career starts (128), fourth in free throws attempted (608) and double-figure scoring games (101), fifth in field goal percentage (.597), sixth in rebounding (873) and free throws made (428), seventh in field goals made (657) and total minutes played (3,768) and ninth in scoring (1,749) and assists (356). Wesley is also one of only two players in USU history to lead the Aggies in field goal percentage and blocks in each of his four years. Following his collegiate career, Wesley spent nine years playing professionally. After beginning his career with successful stints in Europe, he made a name for himself in Australia and New Zealand, winning two Australian NBL championships and three New Zealand NBL championships. Wesley also represented the Guam national team on numerous occasions.

BARB ZAHL

Hometown: Apple Valley, Minnesota

Sport: Gymnastics

Years: 1988, 1990-92

Barb Zahl came to Utah State as a walk-on, but was rewarded for her accomplishments with a scholarship during her sophomore season. As a senior in 1992, Zahl captured the floor title with a 9.850 at the Big West Conference Championships, where she also garnered first-team honors in the all-around (second), vault (third) and bars (third). Her all-around score of 38.80 in those championships was the second-highest score in school history at the time. In 1992, Zahl competed in all 14 of Utah State’s meets as an all-arounder, helping the Aggies to a top-10 national ranking. Zahl’s 37.996 all-around average and 38.50 Regional Qualifying Score were both school records at the time, as was her 9.85 on floor. During her time at Utah State, Zahl, who dislocated both elbows prior to regionals in 1991, competed in 57 of 60 meets and was a national championships competitor as an individual in 1990. Zahl is tied for seventh all-time in school history with 34 career titles, including 16 on floor (fourth in school history) and nine in the all-around (tied for fifth in school history). Zahl captured 12 total titles as a sophomore, which is tied for second all-time in class history, eight as a freshman (tied for ninth), seven as a senior (tied for ninth) and seven as a junior (tied for 12th). Zahl was Utah State’s Big West Scholar-Athlete of the Year in 1991, and was a four-time USA All-American Scholastic Team recipient and three-time High Country Athletic Conference (HCAC) all-academic honoree. Zahl was also a two-time finalist for the AIA “American Award,” which was given to the outstanding senior gymnast in the nation and a finalist for the 1992 NCAA Woman of the Year Award.

Previous Inductees By Class:

Class of 2020: Zuzana Cernianska (volleyball, 2002-05); Eric Franson (men’s basketball, 1991, 1994-96); Russ Paulsen (wrestling, 1972-75); Donald Penn (football, 2002-05); Kevin Robinson (football, 2004-07); Kendall Youngblood (men’s basketball, 1989-92).

Class of 2018: Tony Brown (men’s basketball, 1999-2002); Erin Cartwright-Davis (volleyball, 2001-03); Charlie Denson (contributor); Greg Kragen (football, 1980-83); Kevin Nixon (men’s basketball, 1985-88); Kendal Smith (football, 1985-88).

Class of 2017: Kent Baer (football, 1970-72; assistant football coach, 1979-85); Gordon “Dutch” Belnap (men’s basketball coach, 1974-79), men’s tennis coach (1969-71); Shane Bingham (track & field, 1993, 1996-98); Chris Cooley (football, 2000-03); Christy Denson-Pettiette (gymnastics, 1997-2000); Jayme Gordy (soccer, 1997-2000); Nate Harris (men’s basketball, 2003-06); Stew Morrill (men’s basketball coach, 1998-2015).

Class of 2016: DeAnna Earsley-Bowers (softball, 1990-93); Tom Forzani (football, 1970-72); Jim Helton (track & field, 1966-67); Jim Hough (football, 1974-77); Phil Johnson (men’s basketball/track & field, 1960, 1962-63); Dave Manning (football, 1972-73); Steve C. Mothersell (football/contributor, 1973-74); Rod Tueller (men’s basketball coach/athletics director, 1980-88; 1985-92).

Class of 2015: Dr. Stan Albrecht (university president, 2005-16); Lucia Chudy (volleyball, track & field, 1977-79); Ray Corn (gymnastics coach, 1978-2008); Kevin Curtis (football, 2001-02); Spencer Nelson (men’s basketball, 1999, 2003-05); Lloydene Searle (women’s basketball, softball, volleyball, softball head coach, 1972-75; 1981-97).

Class of 2014: Cordel Andersen (wrestling, 1981, 1984-86); Yolanda Arvizu (softball, 1979-82); Anthony Calvillo (football, 1992-93); Craig Carter (track & field, 1988-91); Troy Collier (men’s basketball, 1963-64); Dale Mildenberger (athletic trainer/contributor, 1975-2013).

Class of 2013: Candy Cashell (track & field, women’s basketball, 1982-84); Jim Laub (contributor); Jimmy Moore (men’s basketball, 1972-75); Corey Murdock (track & field, 1994, 1997-99); Roy Shivers (football, track & field, 1964-65); Jim Turner (football, 1959-62).

Class of 2012: Alfred Castro (wrestling, 1984-87); Eric Hipple (football, 1976-79); Brian Jackson (men’s basketball, 1978-81); Shae Jones-Bair (track & field, 1998-2000, 2002); James Murphy (football, 1978-80); James Parker (track & field, 1995, 1999-2001); Kristie Skoglund (softball, 1984-87); Emmett White (football, 1998-2001).

Class of 2011: Jerry Cerulla (track, 1965-67); LaVell Edwards (football, 1949-51); Dean Hunger (men’s basketball, 1977-80); Henry King (football, 1965-66); Rick Parros (football, 1976-79); 1980 National Championship Softball Team; 1981 National Championship Softball Team.

Class of 2010: Tom Foster (wrestling, football, 1963-66); Louie Giammona (football, 1973-75); Lauren Goebel Keller (volleyball, 1979-82); Shaler Halimon, Jr. (men’s basketball, 1967-68); Earl Lindley (football, men’s basketball, 1951-53); Glenn Passey (track, 1959-62).

Class of 2009: Bob Carlson (wrestling, wrestling coach, administrator, 1969-87); Greg Grant (men’s basketball, 1983-86); Dave Kragthorpe (football, baseball, administrator, 1951-54); Tom Larscheid (football, 1959-61); Alisa Nicodemus (cross country/track, 1991-93); John Pappas (football, 1966-68); Ralph Roylance (football, track, 1947-50).

Class of 2008: Jay Dee Harris (contributor/advisor); MacArthur Lane (football, 1965-67); Chuck Mills (football coach, 1967-72); Max Perry (men’s basketball, 1959-61); Kelly Smith (softball, 1984-86, 1988); 1978 National Championship Volleyball Team.

Class of 2007: Ladonna Antoine-Watkins (track, 1994-97); Robert Broughton (football and wrestling, 1963-65); Rulon Jones (football, 1976-79); John Ralston (football coach, 1959-62); Jay Van Noy (baseball and football, 1946-49); Nate Williams (men’s basketball, 1970-71).

Class of 2006: Kris Stano Lilly (gymnastics, 1982-83); Marvin Roberts (men’s basketball, 1969-71); Al Smith (football, 1984-86); John Clyde Worley (baseball, men’s basketball, football, and track, 1917-19); Dr. John Worley (football and track, late 1940’s, team physician).

Class of 1995: Tony Adams (football, 1970-72); Jay Don Blake (men’s golf, 1980-81); Karolyn Kirby (volleyball, 1979-81); Clark Miller (football, 1960-61); Bill Staley (football, 1965-67); Conley Watts (men’s basketball, 1933-34); Glen Worthington (football, men’s basketball, and track, 1926-29).

Class of 1994: Ladell Andersen (men’s basketball, men’s basketball coach, and athletics director, 1949-51, 1961-71, 1973-83); H. Cecil Baker (men’s basketball, track, and men’s basketball coach, 1922-25, 1950-61); Mark Enyeart (track, 1974-77); Phil Olsen (football, 1967-69); Eddie Peterson (football and track, 1934-36); Len Rohde (football, 1957-59); Elaine Roque (volleyball, 1979); Frank “Buzz” Williams (football, track, wrestling, athletics director, 1942, ’46-48, 1964-1973).

Class of 1993: Annette Viola Cottle (volleyball, women’s basketball, volleyball coach, 1976-79, 1982-84); Wayne Estes (men’s basketball, 1963-65); Mary Lou Ramm Flippen (softball, 1981-83); Fern Gardner (women’s basketball, softball, tennis, volleyball, women’s basketball coach, softball coach, volleyball coach, 1972-79); Cornell Green (men’s basketball, 1960-62); Ralph Maughan (men’s basketball, football, track, men’s basketball coach, football coach, track coach, 1942-46, 1951-88); George “Doc” Nelson (athletics director and wrestling coach, 1923-58); Merlin Olsen (football, 1959-61); E.L. “Dick” Romney (athletics director, baseball coach, men’s basketball coach, football coach, track coach, 1919-49); Kent Ryan (men’s basketball, football, track, 1934-37); L. Jay Silvester (track, 1956-59); Elmer “Bear” Ward (football and track, 1932-35).