9,469 new coronavirus cases Friday set new record

For a third straight day, the Utah Department of Health (UDOH) Friday reported a record number of positive coronavirus cases statewide: 9,469. Before this week, the highest number of new cases in one day was 4,207, on Dec. 30, 2020.

The UDOH report Wednesday of this week included 7,247 new cases and the Thursday total was 8,913. Also, those elevated case counts have pushed Utah’s rolling seven-day average of new positive cases to its highest number for a third day in a row: 5,766 cases a day.

With 19 more COVID deaths reported since Thursday the state’s death toll is 3,887 since the start of the pandemic in March, 2020 and 197 of those are from Cache, Rich and Box Elder counties.

There have been 682,036 cases since the pandemic began. UDOH said 272 of the total cases Friday were detected in northern Utah.

The total case count in northern Utah has reached 37,395 and 1,714 in the district have been hospitalized with the virus.

Friday 538 Utahns are hospitalized with COVID-19 and over the course of the pandemic 28,163 Utahns have been hospitalized.

With 15,438 people vaccinated since Thursday, the number of Utahns fully vaccinated is over 1.9 million, more than 58 percent of the state’s population. Over 4.6 million doses have been administered in Utah.

Currently 98,193 people in northern Utah are totally vaccinated; the population of the three-county area is 186,818. Nearly 210,000 total doses have been administered in the Bear River Health District.

Overall, more than 4.3 million people in Utah have been tested and 21,523 Utahns were tested since Thursday. Just over 8 million total tests have been administered the last 22 months.

The latest seven-day rolling average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 24.8 percent while the rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 16.8 percent.

Idaho’s Friday COVID update indicates 4,223 coronavirus deaths and a new total of confirmed COVID-19 cases is 325,730 statewide. New case counts in the three

southeast Idaho counties include 1,895 total positives in Franklin County, 760 in Bear Lake County and 613 in Oneida County.