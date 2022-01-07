COWBOY POETRY: Tend the Horses

Bryce Angell is a cowboy poet. Angell was raised on a farm/ranch in the St. Anthony, Idaho area with approximately 75 head of horses. Horses remain an important part of Angell's life. Angell shares his poetry with Cache Valley Daily every Friday.

Well, Lord I’m getting’ up in years and soon you’ll call me home. So, now I hope

you’re listenin’ while I kneel here all alone.

Don’t know much ‘bout the Heavens ‘cept what Mother rightly taught. And I ain’t

got much to offer. You kinda got me in a spot.

‘Cuz Mother said there’s lots of singin’, praisin’ to your name. But if I tried to hum

a hymn, well Sir, I’d be fair game!

I’ve never strummed a harp or even gazed a music sheet. So, if that’s where I’m

headed, this won’t be no cowboy treat.

But I’ve been thinkin’ if I’m gonna be there for a while. Maybe there is somethin’

that’s a little more my style.

I’ve had my share of failures with my so-called jobs in town. But when it comes to

horses my successes are well-found.

My father taught me all he knew of a horse’s sheer beauty. A family’s deep

tradition that was passed along to me.

So, there otta be a few old crowbait horses on the loose. Maybe they need

rounded up, then put ‘em to good use.

You see, a horse needs tendin’. If they’re left to run around, they might take off a

runnin’ and who knows could be hellbound.

We wouldn’t want the doggone devil stealin’ our horseflesh. Let’s keep ‘em there

in heaven, ‘cuz heaven and hell don’t mesh.

I’ll get to know each horse and will account for every head. And one thing is for

certain, they for dang sure will get fed.

We’ll always have some tame ones to explore out on the trail. My cowboy friends

and I will always ride ‘em without fail.

Lord I’m askin’ cut me slack. Reach out to all your sources. This kinda job is

meant for me. Please let me tend the horses.