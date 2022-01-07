Hyrum man arrested for allegedly threatening to torture and kill Logan woman

LOGAN — A 22-year-old Hyrum man has been arrested for allegedly threatening to torture and kill his ex-girlfriend. Dennis E. Goodwin was booked into the Cache County Jail Thursday night.

According to an arrest report, on Jan. 5, Cache County Sheriff’s deputies received a report from the alleged victim, describing how Goodwin had made several threats against her. He later drove by the home of the woman’s family twice, parking in front of the house for long periods of time.

The woman provided deputies with text messages from Goodwin, explaining how he was going to “hunt her down, kill her and cover himself in her blood,” the report stated. He also described the pain and suffering he would cause her, and how he was not scared to go to jail for what he would do to her.

Deputies later learned that Goodwin owned a firearm illegally and had access to his father’s guns. He had previously been convicted of drugs possession and other crimes, and prohibited from having a firearm.

In addition to sending threatening messages, the alleged victim described how Goodwin had repeatedly called her phone more than six times a day recently, 29 calls just on Wednesday. She had become so fearful that she left the county because she feared for her life.

Court records show, Goodwin was arraigned during a virtual hearing in 1st District Court Friday morning, appearing by web conference from jail. He was charged with third-degree felony stalking and three other misdemeanors.

Judge Spencer Walsh refused to release Goodwin on bail and ordered him to appear again in court Jan. 10.

Individuals arrested and charged in complaints are presumed innocent unless or until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in court.

