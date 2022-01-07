Trojans’ barrage of 3-pointers downs Mustangs

MORGAN – Morgan’s Alex Fisher was hot from the start and he outscored Mountain Crest 23-20 at half, including swishing a half court buzzer beater. The guard was 6-8 from deep in the first half and started the first quarter with 17 points, finishing with a game high 28. The Trojans were 9-1 coming into the game and had made 54 shots from deep, but buried 13 against Mountain Crest, leading from wire to wire for the 72-40 win.

For the third straight game the Mustangs got off to a slow start, finding themselves down 28-7 after the first quarter. Mountain Crest turned the ball over six times in the first and struggled to get their offense going. Preston Lofthouse was in double figures for the eighth time in 10 games and finished with team high 10. Oliver Nethercott had eight points and for the second straight game Karsen Falslev was held scoreless, the Mustangs’ third leading scorer.

No other Trojan was in double figures but Fisher led the way. Season leading scorer Nixon Ordyna had seven in the first quarter, but finished with only nine as Miles Croshaw did a good job shutting him down after his hot start. Nine different players scored for the Trojans. Morgan only had two first half turnovers and finished with eight on the game after the benches were emptied with the big lead.

Mountain Crest has been looking for more scorers besides their big three and had seven different players score, though two were JV players who got in late with the game out of reach. Center Hunter Pugmire set a new varsity high with six points and was the third leading scorer on the night. Mountain Crest finished with 11 turnovers after having six in the first quarter.

The Mustangs closed out non-region play at (1-9) and will open region play against Bear River Wednesday at 7 p.m. The game will be broadcast on 107.7 KLZX and video streamed on Cache Valley Daily.