Warrant issued for Logan man after allegedly being seen having sex at 2nd Dam

LOGAN — An arrest warrant has been issued for a 64-year-old Logan man, Byron Dewayne Aslett, after he was allegedly seen having sex with a woman at Second Dam in Logan Canyon, US-89. The warrant was signed by 1st District Judge Brian Cannell, Friday afternoon.

Prosecutors with the Cache County Attorney’s Office have also filed a criminal case against Aslett. They have charged him with one count of lewdness involving a child, a class A misdemeanor; and two other counts of lewdness, both class B misdemeanors.

According to the arrest affidavit, on June 10, 2021, a family contacted Cache County Sheriff’s deputies, complaining of a disturbing incident. The man and wife were at Second Dam with their niece, when they observed a man and woman engaged in oral sex.

The suspects were reported to be in a black BMW. The driver side door was open and the male was kneeling on the ground, leaning inside the vehicle. The woman was sitting in the driver seat with one leg up on the dashboard.

The family told deputies, it appeared the female did not have any pants or underwear on. They took a photo of the car’s license plate and provided a description of the male suspect. He was described as being bald, with a goatee and being approximately 240 lbs. They were not able to provide a description of the woman.

Deputies traced the car’s license plate to a 2011 BMW sedan, registered to Aslett. They contacted him on Sept. 1 but he refused to meet for an interview. Several more phone calls have reportedly been made by deputies to his phone with no answer or return call.

Individuals arrested and charged in complaints are presumed innocent unless or until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in court.

