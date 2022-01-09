Our exceptional mother, grandmother, and friend Bernice Larsen Kunzler Ralphs died peacefully surrounded by those she loved on January 8, 2022 in Brigham City, Utah. Bernice Evelyn Jean was the eleventh of thirteen children born to Charlie and Minnie Larsen in Cranbrook, British Columbia, Canada. Bernice spent the first nineteen years of her life in Cranbrook. She and her siblings’ childhood was challenged from the beginning due to the loss of their mother when Bernice was just two and a half years old. With their father’s commitment to keep the family together they became a very close knit family looking out for each other. Mom was always proud of her Canadian heritage. Bernice was baptized a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints when she was 17 years old.

She met and married Chester Kunzler on December 10, 1954 in the Logan Utah temple. Mom and Dad raised their six children in Park Valley, Utah where they owned and operated a cattle ranch. With the tragic death of Dad in 1981 mom and her young family continued to maintain and grow their ranching operations. Mom loved Park Valley. In 1995 Mom married Ray Ralphs, they enjoyed five years together in Rockland, ID. Mom loved the Rockland Community.

Mother enjoyed quilting, family history, her family and friends. Mom spent her life in service to her fellowman regardless of where she was. She went about doing good, was a kind person and an asset wherever she lived during her life.

Mom is survived by her children Susan (Brian) Lish, Alan Kunzler, Kay (Valynn) Kunzler, Dean (Jan) Kunzler, Carol (Wes) Estep, Tony (Kelly) Kunzler, Brad (Lisa) Ralphs, sister Louise Stromdahl, brother Don (Joan) Larsen, in-laws Ron Hemmons, Pat Larsen, Shirley (Cleo) Bunderson, Melvin Munk, Barbara Kunzler and Sharon Kunzler.

Mom was preceded in death by her parents and husbands Chester and Ray, siblings Alex, Caroline, Martin, Bill, Bob, Margaret, Carl, Lloyd, Phyllis and Eleanor.

All services for Mom will be held at Rogers and Taylor Funeral Home (111 N 100 East Tremonton, UT).

A viewing will be held on Thursday January 13 from 5-7 pm and on Friday January 14 from 10:30-11:30 am with the funeral to follow at noon. The service will be live streamed and may be accessed below.

Interment will be at the Willard Cemetery.

We are grateful for mother’s care from the staff at Our House and her special friend Collette Anderson. We also want to express our thanks to Brigham City Community Hospital staff for their compassionate care of mom in her final days.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Rogers and Taylor Funeral Home.