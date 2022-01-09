February 1, 1941 – December 31, 2021 (age 80)



Boyd F Montgomery, passed away peacefully on December 31, 2021 in Brigham City, Utah. He was born on February 1, 1941, to Jay H. Fullmer and Beth Sandstrom. He was later adopted by Daniel Montgomery. Boyd graduated from Granger High School. He joined the United States Navy in 1959. Boyd married Diane Pauline Bjerregaard on February 7, 1964. She preceded him in death on January 19, 2019.

Boyd was employed by the US Government and worked as an electrical engineer on aircraft. He enjoyed watching television. Boyd loved his dogs and trains.

Boyd is survived by five children; 12 grandchildren; 7 great grandchildren; 2 siblings, Daniel and Nadine.

He is preceded in death by his parents; brother, Lee and wife, Diane.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, January 10, 2022 at the Perry 5th Ward, 685 W 2250 S, Perry Utah at 11:00am.

A viewing will be held prior to the service from 10:00-11:00am.

Interment will be in the Tremonton Cemetery where Military Honors will be accorded.

Click this link to view additional details about Boyd’s Services, including any available live streams: https://my.gather.app/remember/boyd-f-montgomery

