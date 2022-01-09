Howard Edgar Johnson Jr was born July 9th 1961 to Howard and Myrtle Johnson in Montpelier Idaho. He passed away on January 5th 2022 surrounded by his family. He was the oldest son and 3rd child of 6. He went to school in Bear Lake Idaho where he met his wife Lisa Dayton. They had 2 daughters LaShaya and Kayly. He enjoyed Hunting, fishing, camping, bowling and going on motorcycle rides with family and friends. He worked at NuWest and went through 2 company changes working there for over 30 years. He cherished his grand babies more than anything in this world and loved spending every possible minute with them. He made such a huge impact on everyone he met and instantly made friends with them no matter the circumstances. He loved music very much and had such an avid knowledge of any band and genre you could think of and had this wonderful talent for singing as well, and everyone who knew him loved listening to him. Him and his mother sang many duets together for events and they made quite the pair.

He is preceded in death by his Father Howard Johnson Sr, Father in law Dayle Daton and many aunts, uncles and grandparents.

He is survived by his wife Lisa Johnson, daughters Lashaya Johnson (grandson Raiden) and Kayly Johnson (Granddaughter Harlie and grandsons Dockson and Morgan) mother Myrtle Johnson and siblings sister Brenda (John) Grasse, sister Lisa (Jeff) Whitaker brother Marshall (Missy) Johnson brother Jared (Jennie) Johnson sister Andrea Johnson sister in law Jan (Randy) Cada sister in law Andra (Eric) Peterson. And many nieces nephews.

There will be a celebration of life on Tuesday, January 11, 2022 in the Georgetown Church with a visitation prior to the services from 9:00 to 10:45 AM.

