February 13, 1942 – January 7, 2022 (age 79)

Janice Ashton Gunnell, 79 died January 7, 2022 at her home in Hyde Park. She was born Feb. 13, 1942 in Provo, Utah to Jess and Afton Ashton. She married Frank Gunnell in the Logan LDS Temple on Dec. 19, 1963.

Janice had a charmed childhood and grew up in Provo surrounded by loving parents, siblings, cousins, aunts, uncles, and grandparents who all lived on the same street. During her youth she was involved in Brownies, Girls Scouts, 4-H, pep club, ski club, debate club and a majorette for Provo High marching band. She later attended Utah State University where she was an Aggiette and a member of the Chi Omega Sorority. She loved her college years and often claimed it was the best time of her life, because that’s where she met and fell in love with her husband, Frank.

She graduated from Utah State University with a Bachelor of Science Degree on June 6, 1964 and started teaching type and general business at South Cache Junior High. She also worked as the librarian and later taught English, Math, Shorthand, and Data Processing at Malad Junior/Senior High School in Idaho for 15 years. She found fulfillment in teaching and always worked hard to help her students learn and succeed.

As a mother of five children, she was always busy making sure her family’s needs were met. She was an excellent seamstress and spent many hours sewing clothes, prom dresses, Halloween costumes, Christmas dresses and even doll clothes for her childrens’ dolls. She enjoyed sewing and making quilts for all her children and grandchildren. She loved Christmas and would host the most magical and memorable Christmas parties for her family. She has been a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Janice had a strong testimony of the truths of the gospel of Jesus Christ and had many opportunities to share her faith while serving as a missionary with her husband at the Liberty Jail in Missouri. Later in life she found great happiness as she attended the temple with her eternal companion and children. She will always be remembered as a hard working, organized, supportive, caring and loving daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Her family is grateful to Dr. Richard Stevens and the Primrose Hospice nurses and staff (Monte and Tara) who affectionately cared for her.

She is survived by her loving and devoted husband Frank Gunnell, Hyde Park, Utah; her five children, Gay Lynn (Brett) Daniels, North Logan, Utah; Steve (Meisja) Gunnell, Hyde Park, Utah; Mary Ann (Daren) Nelson, Shelley, Idaho; Jennifer (Derek) Ipsen, Hailey, Idaho; Jill (Daniel) Watkins, Hyde Park, Utah; 20 adoring grandchildren, 10 precious great- grandchildren; her twin sister Geniel (Dickson) Huntington, Castle Dale, Utah; her younger sister Margie (Lance) Willis, Mesa, Arizona; and her younger brother Gary (Annette) Ashton, Provo, Utah.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, January 12, 2022 in the Hyde Park LDS Stake Center, 535 E. 200 S., in Hyde Park, Utah with Bishop David S. Faux conducting. Friends may call at the church before funeral service from 9:30 AM to 10:30 AM.

Burial will be at the Wellsville City Cemetery.

Arrangements are under the direction of White Pine Funeral Services.

