November 23, 1963 – January 6, 2022 (age 58)

Julie Ann Johnson Swainston, 58, returned home to her Father in Heaven on January 6, 2022. She was born November 23, 1963, to Max and Lila Mae Johnson. She grew up in Midway, Utah and graduated from Wasatch High School. She was a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served a full-time mission in the Cleveland, Ohio Mission. On January 26, 2001, Julie married her sweetheart, Van Swainston. He was the love of her life and made her so happy.

Julie was a wonderful support to her family. She loved going home, especially around Swiss days when she joined the festivities by making Bratzeli cookies. She treated her nieces and nephews on both sides as her own, even taking in her nephews Christopher, Kaden, and Britton for a time. She was “favorite aunt Julie” to so many, especially Kaylee, Carter, Aiden, and Graham. She loved to spoil them, and they loved her dearly.

She was so good with children and loved working with her best friend, Mindy, at Mindy’s Learning Adventure Pre-School. All the children loved her, and they would always come and greet her wherever they saw her. Julie had many hobbies, including scrapbooking, tole painting, organizing, and cleaning. She decorated her home for every holiday and season with the cutest decorations. Many of her decorations showcased her love of Disney (specifically Mickey and Minnie) – especially her Mickey and Minnie Christmas. She loved window shopping and buying gifts for others. She collected Boyd’s Bears and Dooney & Bourke purses. She had many happy places but may have been happiest when she was cruising in her side-by-side.

She is survived by her loving husband, Van Swainston; mother, Lila Mae Johnson; and siblings Ross (Arnette) Johnson, Susan (Les) Corbett, Mark Johnson, Mary Coil, Sandra (Mike) Pugh, Becky Johnson.

Preceded in death by father, Max; and brothers, Tim and Emery.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, January 15, 2022 at 11 am in the Preston Tenth Ward Chapel, 155 N. 2nd W., Preston, Idaho. The services will be streamed and may be watched Saturday at 11 am (MST) by clicking on the following link:

https://zoom.us/j/8409291470?pwd=Vkdkekp1NDVBakNQbmRPMlpSdWE3QT09

Viewings will be held on Friday from 6-8 p.m. at Webb Funeral Home, 1005 S. 800 E., Preston and Saturday from 9:30-10:30 am at the church.

Interment will be in the Preston Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family request donations towards funeral costs by calling Webb Funeral Home at 208-852-0533.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at webbmortuary.com