Local family resource celebrates 40 years in 2022

LOGAN — The Family Place Utah recently undertook several months of community-fundraising through the Starfish Giving Program.

That is still an option, although the deadline on the generous donor’s match has come and gone. But they always welcome help through a donation or a volunteering of time.

The Family Place Utah will be celebrating 40 years of operation throughout this year.

On KVNU’s For the People program this past Thursday, Krista Useche, who is the program’s Kids’ Place director said helping children has really been at the core of the organization since its start.

“This all started, The Family Place, as the Child and Family Support Center, as a place for parents to go when they were stressed, especially in preventing child abuse. Just so that they could have a break, and so the kids are really at the heart of The Family Place and what we do. That’s why it’s so exciting for me to be the Kids Place director and to be able to work with kids to this day, because that’s where it all started, 40 years ago,” she explained.

All the many services including counseling services and more are funded through state support, some federal support, but mainly it’s through community support.

“We rely heavily on our community and we are so blessed to live in Cache Valley. We are having that Starfish Giving campaign going on and people have been so supportive of The Family Place, in giving kids a break, giving things to our shelter, to our therapy services, education services definitely.”

Useche said if parents and others would like to get involved, there are many ways to do that.

“We have so many different opportunities to get involved whether it’s through volunteering, you can help set up crafts for our Princess Parties and different things like that. Or if you just want to be in The Kids Place, we would love to have people come and help and read books to kids…many ways to get involved.”

More information can be found at TheFamilyPlaceUtah.org.