Pauline Jackson passed away peacefully at her home in Preston on January 6, 2022 at the age of 72. Pauline was born May 13, 1949 in Lewiston, Utah to Bert and Laura Jackson. She was the fifth of six children. She attended public schools in Lewiston and was in the first graduating class at Sky View High School.

Pauline lived most of her adult life in Preston and could often be seen walking on her way to work or to do her errands as she chose to never get a driver’s license. Pauline worked at Presto Products in Lewiston for many years before changing jobs and working closer to home at the Franklin County Hospital where she was a trusted and loyal employee.

Pauline enjoyed attending family reunions and other family events. She enjoyed learning about her pioneer ancestors by reading family histories and journals. Pauline took the initiative to maintain a relationship with distant relatives in New York and Utah through phone calls and birthday and Christmas cards. Some of her fondest memories were trips to New York to visit her Uncle Dave and his family.

Pauline is survived by her son Jaime and her daughter, Sarah McCuthcn and four grandchildren, Elsha, Sierra, Brock and Tara. She is also survived by a sister, Bertha Diaz and two brothers, Demar, (Connie) and Morris, (Beverly) and many nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents, two brothers, LaVern and K Arnold, (Jack), by a sister-in-law, Gail Jackson, and by her brother-in-law, Joe Diaz.

Pauline had a lifelong love for cats and donations to the Humane Society in her name would be greatly appreciated. Donations can be made at www.idahohumanesociety.org . A special thanks to Cyndi and Jaime who cared for Pauline and made her life as comfortable as possible as the devastating effects of dementia took a toll on her day-to-day activities over the past few years.

There will not be a public viewing or service at this time but a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

