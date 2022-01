October 21, 1948 – January 8, 2022 (age 72)



Sue Ann Burke, 73, passed away on Saturday, January 8, 2022.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, January 13 at 12 noon in the Arimo LDS Stake Center.

There will be viewings on Wednesday evening from 7-8 p.m. and Thursday from 10:30-11:30 a.m. prior to the service.

Burial will follow in the Arimo Cemetery.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Horsley Funeral Homes.