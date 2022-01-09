Wood Stove and Fireplace Conversion Program Open to Cache County residents

File photo

CACHE COUNTY — The Wood Stove and Fireplace Conversion Assistance Program will open the registration for eligible Cache County homeowners on Monday January 10 starting at 6 a.m. through January 17th at 6p.m.

The financial incentives will help households convert their fireplace or wood stove into a natural gas, propane fueled, or electric appliance.

For homeowners with wood stoves or fireplaces, the program is an opportunity to help reduce wintertime pollution caused by wood burning.

The program was developed by the Utah Department of Environmental Quality’s (DEQ) Division of Air

Quality (DAQ), and is targeted to counties that experience poor wintertime air quality.

With this registration, please keep in mind that these events are for a wait-list only and are not a guarantee of registration or incentive award. DAQ will contact you via email only if your spot on the wait-list is reached before incentive awards run out.

To qualify, fireplaces/wood stoves must be used for a significant amount of home heating. Homeowners who occasionally burn wood in fireplaces/wood stoves are not eligible for this program. Gas logs are not eligible. /Low-income households can receive up to $3,800. This program is for residential home heating only. It does not apply to attached buildings or garages.

Full eligibility requirements, income limitations, registration details and other information can be found at stoves.utah.gov.