24,147 new COVID cases reported in Utah from this weekend; 20 new deaths

A weekend total of 24,147 new coronavirus infections were reported Monday by the Utah Department of Health (UDOH), including 9,367 cases Friday, 8,663 Saturday and 6,413 Sunday. In Cache, Box Elder and Rich counties almost 1,000 new positive cases were documented.

School-aged children account for 3,849 of Monday’s cases statewide, 16 percent of the total.

Including 20 new weekend COVID-19 deaths reported Monday, 3,907 Utahns have died from the virus over the course of the pandemic and 197 of them are in northern Utah.

With 56,820 Utahns tested since Friday more than 4.4 million people have been tested in Utah and over 8.1 million total tests have been administered.

Some 364,626 coronavirus tests have been administered in the Bear River Health District since March, 2020. Of those, 268,907 were given in Cache County, 93,421 in Box Elder county and 2,298 in Rich County.

In northern Utah, 968 new COVID cases were reported since Friday and the district’s total case count grew to 38,363. There are now 35,072 considered to be “recovered”. Within the BRHD 1,729 people have been hospitalized over the 22 months of the pandemic.

Utah’s new rolling seven-day average for positive tests is now 7,768 a day, the highest it has been since the start of the pandemic. Total positive cases in Utah during the pandemic now number 706,183.

Currently 98,229 people in northern Utah are fully vaccinated and 210,686 vaccine doses have been administered in the district which includes 151,971 in Cache county, 56,449 in Box Elder county and 2,266 in Rich county.

As of Monday 541 patients are hospitalized in Utah, three more than were reported on Thursday. More than 28,000 Utahns have been hospitalized during the pandemic.

The new seven-day rolling average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 31.4 percent and the rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 21.4 percent.

Included in Idaho’s Monday COVID update are 4,237 coronavirus deaths and the new total of confirmed COVID-19 cases is 307,451. Case counts in the three southeast Idaho counties include 1,911 total positive cases in Franklin County, 7764 in Bear Lake County and 613 in Oneida County.