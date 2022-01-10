April 18, 1929 – January 8, 2022 (age 92)
Leta Bailey Steinitz passed away on January 8, 2022. She was born April 18, 1929, in Wellsville, Utah, the third of five daughters of Oliver and Leola Bailey.
Leta had a strong work ethic that began in her childhood on the family farm where she spent many hours hoeing and thinning sugar beets, hauling hay, milking cows by hand, and caring for chickens and other animals. As a tiny girl she was fascinated while watching little kittens playing in the barn, and she loved and cared for cats her entire life.
She attended schools in Wellsville and graduated from South Cache High School in Hyrum. She graduated from Utah State University with a Bachelor of Science degree in Nursing. She was a compassionate and efficient Registered Nurse for 30 years, caring for many newborns, new mothers, and surgical patients.
In 1952, Leta met and married John W. Steinitz, and they became parents of four children: Steven, Tamara, Jeff, and Timothy. John and Leta were later divorced and always remained good friends.
Leta enjoyed baking cinnamon buns and pies, canning, and gardening. She was a very talented seamstress and could design and sew anything, including fringy leather jackets, sport coats, costumes, cowboy chaps, drapes, braided rugs, and quilts. She was generous with her time and creations and loved to help others learn these skills.
Leta was a highly accomplished pianist and organist. She was ward organist for many years in Salt Lake City and Logan. She loved nature, music, dancing, and the simple independent life she led. Leta believed that you should never turn your back on any human or animal who is suffering and needs help. She admired independence and felt you should never ask anyone to do for you what you could do for yourself. She was proud that she had hiked to the top of her beloved Wellsville Mountains 16 times, often camping overnight at the top with her dear friend Karen.
Leta was preceded in death by her parents, her son Timothy, and her sisters Leola, Anna Lou, and Mary Jean.
She is survived by her sister Laurel (Maurice), sons Steven (Wendy), Jeff (Danette), daughter Tamara, son-in-law Tim, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. Leta is also survived by a number of people who have truly made a difference by providing ongoing connection, support, care giving, and unconditional love. You know who you are: your steadfast presence, humor, and genuine concern were invaluable as she navigated life’s joys and challenges. On Leta’s behalf, we thank you.
Family, friends, and caregivers who wish to share memories about Leta will gather on Saturday, January 15, 2022, at Allen-Hall Mortuary from 1:30-2:30 PM (34 E. Center in Logan).
Graveside services will follow at 3:00 PM at the Wellsville Cemetery.
If you are unable to attend, please share memories online at www.allenmortuaries.com.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution in Leta’s name to a favorite organization that supports her philosophies of care giving.