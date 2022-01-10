Natalie Ann Nokes was a caring mother, wife, family member and friend to all. She left this world January 7, 2022 at the age of 39. She was born to Rob Nokes and Lorie Stokes on September 13, 1982.

Natalie loved spending time cooking, making a home with her late husband Sam Jensen and their dog Walter, and had plans of traveling the country in her final days.

Natalie was a loving mother to her daughter Meghan Sloper and her son Matthew Lewis. She was also devoted to spending her time with family, spending many occasions under the stars and in front of a campfire with the ones she held dearest. Natalie could light up any room with her gorgeous smile, contagious laugh, and big personality. She had the ability to make friends with anyone and would fire up conversations with strangers with her natural social ability.

Natalie will be deeply missed by every person whose life she touched with her beautiful soul.

A viewing will be held on Friday January 14, 2022 from 5-7 pm at Rogers and Taylor Funeral Home (111 North 100 East Tremonton, Utah).

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Rogers and Taylor Funeral Home.