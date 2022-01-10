December 10, 1939 – December 31, 2021 (age 82)

Paul Douglas Murray, 82, of Phoenix/Payson, Arizona, passed away on December 31 after complications from a stroke. He is survived by his dear wife, Beverly, whom he was married to for 21 years; son Scott (Nikki); daughter Amy (Christopher); step-daughter Larissa (Craig), grandchildren Melody, Griffin, Channyn, Cameron and Cienna; & his beloved dogs, Evan and Scout.

Paul was preceded in death by his parents Evan Bailey Murray & Luella Douglas Murray; sister Roma; and step-son Sean.

Paul was born December 10, 1939, in Logan, Utah, raised there, serving in the ROTC, and graduating from Utah State University with a Bachelor’s degree in Economics.

After graduating college, he entered the U.S. Army. He trained as a Ranger and helicopter pilot. He flew 466 missions in Vietnam before being shot down and rescued on December 29, 1964. He served with honor and valor for our country, earning the Distinguished Flying Cross, Air Medal with ten Oak Leaf Clusters, and the Purple Heart.

Upon discharge, he moved his family to San Francisco then Los Angeles where he worked for Thomson McKinnon. Moving back to Utah, he signed on as Senior Vice President of Investments for Kidder-Peabody/Paine Webber/UBS for 47 years, totaling 57 years in the financial business. His industry knowledge and interpersonal relationships made him a trusted and well-respected financial advisor, mentor, and partner.

Paul took pride in his family, friends, dogs, and helping others. He will be remembered for his courage, strength, terrific sense of humor, love for others, and love of life.

If interested in donating to a cause close to Paul’s heart, please consider donations to Arizona Humane Society or Bear Lake Watch (bearlakewatch.com) in his name. A celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date.