Rachel Ann Mendenhall Anderson, born February 21, 1938, died January 4, 2022. She was born in Richmond, Utah , the second child to A. J. and Louise Corless Mendenhall and died in Evanston,Wyoming. Rachel was raised on a dairy farm where she worked hard and learned to milk cows, haul hay and any other required chore. After graduating from North Cache High School in 1956 she graduated three years later from the Idaho Falls Latter-Day Saint School of Nursing. In 1983 she received her Bachelor’s degree in nursing from Westminster College in Salt Lake City. She worked as a nurse for over 38 years, mostly in small rural hospitals. In the 70’s and 80’s she spent some time as a traveling nurse in Idaho, Wyoming, and Utah.

Rachel loved to travel by car, plane or boat. She loved having tea parties with friends and nieces and nephews. She loved a good party and gathering. Many have enjoyed her fun-loving personality. She made beautiful embroidered quilts many counted-cross stitched wall hangings. Rachel knitted over a hundred leper bandages and donated them to health organizations. She married Darwin Glenn Anderson and with his three children, Danny, Mark, and Debbie, they added Austin Joel and Robert Edward.

Health-wise Rachel had many problems. She had two major Brain surgeries after which she said it had left her with scrambled brains. She had several other surgeries and maladies.

Rachel is preceded in death by her parents, brother and sister-in-law James and Sherry Mendenhall, sister Margaret Bennion and granddaughter Shandy Anderson.

She is survived by her sons Austin and Rob Anderson, and step-children Danny, Mark and Debbie Anderson, siblings Joyce (Darryl) Fish, Susan (Spencer) Deiber, Arthur (Pam) Mendenhall and Edward (J’Lene) Mendenhall, grandchildren Madi and Ty Anderson and Alek, Rebecka and Darwin Anderson as well as many nieces and nephews and a multitude of friends.

A viewing will take place at the Crandall Funeral Home in Evanston (800 Uinta) Thursday the 13th from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm.

A graveside service with be held at the Richmond, Utah Cemetery (200 East and 350 North) on Friday the 14th at noon and a luncheon will be served at the Fourth Ward building afterwards. The whole world is understaffed right now as well as enduring a pandemic, so be kind and patient and wear a mask.