Region play opens this week with several local teams moving up in latest RPI rankings

Photo by Robert K. Scott

MILLVILLE – The latest RPI rankings of boys and girls basketball by the Utah High School Activities Association (UHSAA) reflect more movement among the Region 11 boys teams than the girls teams. Four of the six boys teams are ranked differently Monday than they were a week ago. For the girls, only two teams have different rankings as Region 11 play begins this week.

For the boys, Sky View (8-3) remains the highest rated Region 11 team at #3 but Ridgeline (8-4) is moving up the rankings. The Riverhawks climbed two spots to #4, while Green Canyon (6-6) fell two spots to #7. Bear River (4-7) moved up one spot to #10 while Logan (4-8) dropped two spots to #11. Mountain Crest (1-10) remains at #13.

For the girls, Ridgeline (12-1) is no longer the lone undefeated team in the state. The Riverhawks lost to Sugar-Salem 46-41 on Saturday but the loss did not move them off the top spot in 4A. Green Canyon (6-4) fell one spot to #3 while Sky View (8-5) and Mountain Crest (7-5) remain at #4 and #7, respectively. Just as the Bear River boys moved up one spot, so did the Bear River girls (3-8) to #11. Logan (0-9) remains at #13.

In 5A, the Box Elder Bees boys and girls teams are having very similar seasons. The girls are ranked #9 in the latest UHSAA rankings with a record of 7-5 while the boys are ranked #10 (up five spots from last week) with a record of 8-4. It’s a similar story in 1A with the Rich Rebels. The girls are ranked #13 with a record of 3-4 while the boys are ranked #15 with a record of 3-5.

Region 11 Girls Basketball RPI Rankings as of Jan. 10, 2021

1-Ridgeline (12-1)

3-Green Canyon (6-4)

4-Sky View (8-5)

7-Mountain Crest (7-5)

11-Bear River (3-8)

13-Logan (0-9)

Region 11 Boys Basketball RPI Rankings as of Jan. 10, 2021

3-Sky View (8-3)

4-Ridgeline (8-4)

7-Green Canyon (6-6)

10-Bear River (4-7)

11-Logan (4-8)

13-Mountain Crest (1-10)

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL SCHEDULE: JAN. 10-15, 2022

Tuesday, Jan. 11

– Logan vs Ridgeline girls at 7 p.m.

– Bear River vs Mountain Crest girls at 7 p.m.

– Sky View vs Green Canyon girls at 7 p.m.

– Preston at Century girls at 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 12

– Mountain Crest vs Bear River boys at 7 p.m. The Mountain Crest coverage will be broadcast on 107.7 KLZX and video streamed on Cache Valley Daily with AJ Knight calling play-by-play. The Bear River coverage will be broadcast on 104.9 The Ranch in Box Elder County and video streamed on Cache Valley Daily with Rod Zundel calling play-by-play.

– Green Canyon vs Sky View boys at 7 p.m. The game will be broadcast on 100.9 Lite FM, 106.9 The FAN and video streamed on Cache Valley Daily with Craig Hislop calling play-by-play.

– Ridgeline vs Logan boys at 7 p.m. The game will be broadcast on 104.5 The Ranch and video streamed on Cache Valley Daily with Dave Simmons calling play-by-play.

– Bear Lake vs Aberdeen girls at 7 p.m.

– Malad vs Soda Springs girls at 7 p.m.

– Preston vs Hillcrest boys at 7:30 p.m.

– West Side vs Declo girls at 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 13

– Sky View vs Ridgeline girls at 7 p.m.

– Green Canyon vs Bear River girls at 7 p.m.

– Mountain Crest vs Logan girls at 7 p.m.

– Rich vs Bear Lake girls at 7 p.m.

– West Side vs Malad boys at 7:30 p.m.

– Preston at Pocatello girls at 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 14

– Box Elder vs Woods Cross girls at 5:15 p.m.

– Rich at Altamont girls at 5:30 p.m.

– Box Elder vs Woods Cross boys at 7 p.m.

– Rich at Altamont boys at 7 p.m.

– Ridgeline vs Sky View boys at 7 p.m. The game will be broadcast on 104.5 The Ranch, 106.9 The FAN and video streamed on Cache Valley Daily with Dave Simmons calling play-by-play.

– Logan vs Mountain Crest boys at 7 p.m. The game will be broadcast on KVNU 610 AM / 102.1 FM, 107.7 KLZX and video streamed on Cache Valley Daily with Al Lewis calling the play-by-play.

– Bear River vs Green Canyon boys at 7 p.m. The game will be broadcast on 104.9 The Ranch, 100.9 Lite FM and video streamed on Cache Valley Daily with Craig Hislop providing play-by-play.

– Malad vs West Side girls at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 15

– Malad vs Bear Lake boys at 7 p.m.

– West Side vs Soda Springs boys at 7:30 p.m.

– Bear Lake at American Falls girls at 7:30 p.m.

– Preston vs Star Valley, WY girls at 7:30 p.m.