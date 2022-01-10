Utah State vs Boise State rescheduled for Thursday, Jan. 20, at 7 p.m.

LOGAN, Utah – Utah State men’s basketball will make up its game against Boise State, originally slated for Jan. 4, on Thursday, Jan. 20, at 7 p.m.
For ticketing purposes, if you are a season ticket holder or mini-plan holder, your tickets will be good for the new date of the contest. If you’ve downloaded mobile tickets, your tickets will automatically update to this new date. Single-game tickets purchased for the original date will still be valid for the game on Thursday, Jan. 20.
Utah State men’s basketball news and information is available on Facebook (facebook.com/usumensbasketball), on Twitter (@usubasketball) and on Instagram (@usubasketball). Fans can also get USU men’s basketball highlights on YouTube (youtube.com/utahstateathletics). Aggie fans can follow the Utah State athletic program on Twitter (@usuathletics), on Facebook (facebook.com/usuathletics) or on Instagram (@usuathletics).