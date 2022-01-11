Crumbl from humble beginnings on Logan’s south Main now undergoing explosive growth nationwide

Crumbl's Aggie Blue Mint cookie

LOGAN — According to their website (crumblcookies.com), it all started with one big dream, two crazy cousins, and the perfect combination of flour, sugar, and chocolate chips.

Crumbl Cookies was co-founded by Jason McGowan (CEO) & Sawyer Hemsley (COO). They both teamed up and dove head-first into the world of baking.

They opened their first store in a building since demolished on south Main in Logan. But the roots go back to Hemsley’s kitchen in Preston, Idaho.

On KVNU’s For the People program on Tuesday, Sawyer’s mom, Laurie Hemsley talked about how it all began.

“We just decided to try a lot of different recipes and see which one worked the best and was a fan favorite. So we actually just tried a lot of different ones and we went around to our neighborhood, and we have a little grocery store and a gas station close to our home. We took all these cookies around to all the people and were asking which one they liked the best. And we kind of narrowed it down to a couple that we liked the best. And then we had to adjust the recipe to make in our great big mixers,” Hemsley explained.

This was all in 2017 and soon they had their first store on Logan’s south side and soon their first franchise store opened in Bountiful and then Orem. And now, they have 320 stores nationwide with a whopping 600 more scheduled to open this year, and they’re exploring moving into Canada and Mexico.

But in making their cookies Sawyer wanted to commemorate where he’s from and his alma mater, which is the inspiration for the Aggie Blue Mint cookie.

“Of course he loves Utah State and he wanted to develop something that would represent his school. He loved the Aggie Blue Mint Ice Cream. That was actually one of the longest cookies to develop, they wanted to make sure that it was right. They were obviously able to do a pretty good job because it’s been pretty popular in Logan, and we, only in Logan, offer that cookie on the weekends because it’s been a pretty popular cookie.”

That cookie has made the rotation in their other stores in other states but its primary popularity is in Utah. Hemsley said the cookie is also available through catering at other times during the week. She said from their first location, none of them foresaw the tremendous growth that was to come

“We actually did not, we had, of course, all of our family helping and we were calling in the troops, we were calling for help. It was really busy and we deliver, so we were calling in everybody that we could think of to come and help deliver. We were just really (busier)than we anticipated, it was wonderful. We had a long line out the door, and the store was full, and deliveries were hot. It was a busy, fun time.”

Hemsley said it has been an awesome experience for her and her family.