Idaho governor touts big education spending boost, tax cuts

The House and Senate gaveled into session shortly before Little’s speech and he delivered it in person from the House chamber after last year delivering his address remotely because of COVID-19 concerns.

“Idaho’s economy is stronger than ever before,” Little declared to the packed chamber of representatives, senators, top state elected officials, members of the Idaho Supreme Court and spectators in the gallery. All of the justices wore masks, but most lawmakers did not.

Little said the budget surplus gave the state a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for what he called a “Leading Idaho” plan he described as “a path to give back our record budget surplus to Idahoans through continued tax relief and strategic investments where they make the biggest difference in their daily lives.”

The plan pays off state building debt, starts the state on a path to pay all known deferred infrastructure maintenance over the next 10 years and bolsters the state’s rainy day funds to more than $1 billion.

Little’s budget also includes $12 million to protect elections from cyber threats and $50 million to boost Idaho State Police efforts.

Idaho ranks at or near the bottom in what it spends on K-12 students and has one of the nation’s worst graduation rates and Little’s budget looks to move the needle on that.

“We want our Idaho students to receive a strong foundation of learning now so they can stay here and make our state strong for future generations,” Little said.