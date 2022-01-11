CONTRIBUTED CONTENT – Your body is comprised of about 60 percent water, your brain is about 85 percent water, and water inside each cell makes up 63–65 percent of the TOTAL WATER of the body.

As such, your cells, body, and brain are all extremely sensitive to dehydration.

Water needs vary from person to person, but the common rule of thumb is 8 cups of water a day or half your body weight in ounces.

If you feel thirsty, you’re already too dehydrated. It’s best to stay ahead of your thirst by drinking plenty of filtered water throughout the day and adding electrolytes free of sugar or artificial sweeteners if necessary.

My favorite brand of electrolyte powder is Redmond Re-Lyte.

The health effects of dehydration

The health effects of dehydration include:

Constipation: Dehydration is a common cause of constipation.

Gallbladder issues: Hydration induces gallbladder emptying, preventing the formation of gallstones.

Decreased brain function: Dehydration from heat exposure or exercise significantly decreases alertness, concentration, tracking performance, and short-term memory, and increases tiredness and headaches.

Allergy and/or Asthma: Dehydration suppresses and dysregulates immune function, causing the release of excess histamine to flush out pollen and lubricate mucus membranes. Histamine also constricts bronchioles to conserve water.

Arthritis, Pain: Dehydration dries out cartilage and discs, causing friction between joints, inflammation, pain, and degeneration.

Rehydrate with filtered water

Although tap water is sanitized to prevent disease, it contains toxic compounds such as chlorine and chloramine. Chlorine is the most commonly used; chloramine less so. Unlike chlorine, chloramine stays in the water longer and cannot be removed through boiling, distilling, or letting water sit uncovered.

Use a heavy-duty carbon filter that removes particles 0.8 microns or under to reduce your exposure to industrial chemicals, their byproducts, and drugs in the water. If your water contains chloramine, use a filter designed to remove it.

Elevated serum levels of red blood cells (RBCs), hemoglobin (HGB), and hematocrit (HCT) indicate dehydration.

