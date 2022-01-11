Kathleen Sue Britt Wimmer

Written by Obituaries
January 11, 2022

August 14, 1950 – January 8, 2022 (age 72)

Kathleen Sue Britt Wimmer, 71, of Lehi, Utah and Henderson, Nevada, died on January 8, 2022 in American Fork, Utah.

A visitation will be held on Monday, January 17, 2022 from 1:30 – 2:30 pm in the Allen-Hall Mortuary in Logan, Utah.

There will be private family services following.

Interment will be in the Logan City Cemetery.

There will be a memorial service in Henderson, Nevada in early February.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Allen Mortuaries.

Free News Delivery by Email

Would you like to have the day's news stories delivered right to your inbox every evening? Enter your email below to start!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.