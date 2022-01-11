August 14, 1950 – January 8, 2022 (age 72)
Kathleen Sue Britt Wimmer, 71, of Lehi, Utah and Henderson, Nevada, died on January 8, 2022 in American Fork, Utah.
A visitation will be held on Monday, January 17, 2022 from 1:30 – 2:30 pm in the Allen-Hall Mortuary in Logan, Utah.
There will be private family services following.
Interment will be in the Logan City Cemetery.
There will be a memorial service in Henderson, Nevada in early February.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Allen Mortuaries.