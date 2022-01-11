LETTER: Utah Food Bank highlights partnership through BYU and USU

At Utah Food Bank, we are committed to making sure local families have a meal on the table at the end of the day. In doing so, we rely on partners like the Utah Pork Producers Association (UPPA) who donate a generous amount of pork each year.

Year after year, they go above and beyond to “bring home the bacon!”

For three years, we have received a pork donation as part of a partnership with UPPA and the BYU and USU football teams. For every point scored, 25 pounds of pork are donated to the Utah Food Bank, equaling up to 40,000 pounds of pork donated per year, or about 120,000 servings.

Working with UPPA, we have had the opportunity to learn more about Utah hog farmers and how they operate. We’ve learned that Utah farmers are committed to being good stewards of the community and land. We are proud to work with Utah pig farmers who take care of their land and local communities where they create a positive impact and benefits for our local economy.

Signed,

Ginette Bott – Utah Food Bank President & CEO