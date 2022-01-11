Logan man arrested again for allegedly sexually assaulting two women

LOGAN — A 58-year-old Logan man has been arrested and charged with sexually assaulting two women during the past three years. Carl J. Bassett was formally booked into the Cache County Jail last Thursday.

Bassett was arraigned during a virtual hearing in 1st District Court Monday afternoon, appearing by web conference. He was charged with four counts of forcible sexual abuse, a second-degree felony; in two separate cases.

Logan City Police Capt. Curtis Hooley said police officers received a report May 5, alleging Bassett had grabbed the breasts of a woman, who was a family relative. Several weeks later, another alleged victim described being sexually assaulted in a similar way in 2019.

Hooley said police had investigated Bassett for similar allegations years ago.

During Monday’s arraignment, Judge Angela Fonnesbeck read to Bassett the charges against him. She also appointed him a public defender, Michael McGinnis, to represent him.

Court records show, Bassett was arrested and charged with forcible sexual abuse and sexual battery in 2013. He later accepted a plea deal and was sentenced to five days in jail and 12 months probation.

Bassett didn’t speak during the brief hearing. He is currently out of jail on pretrial release and could face up to 15 years in prison, if convicted.

Individuals arrested and charged in complaints are presumed innocent unless or until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in court.

will@cvradio.com