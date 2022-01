Mary Ann Esplin Petersen passed away on January 11, 2022.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday January 15, 2022 at the Thatcher Penrose Church (11475 W 10400 N Thatcher, UT 84337) at noon with a viewing held prior from 10:00-11:30 am.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Rogers and Taylor Funeral Home.