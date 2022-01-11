Several local wrestlers selected to participate in All-Star Duals

The 22nd-annual Ross Brunson Utah All-Star Duals take place Tuesday at the UCCU Center at Utah Valley University in Orem. According to the Utah High School Activities Association, the top 140 boy and girl wrestlers compete, including several from Northern Utah.

From Region 11, the following boys (along with their respective weight class) were selected to compete:

113 — Carter Nelson (Mountain Crest)

120 — Easton Evans (Mountain Crest)

126 — Luke Schroeder (Mountain Crest)

138 — Ty Winward (Ridgeline)

144 — Terrell Lee (Mountain Crest)

175 — Brock Guthrie (Mountain Crest)

190 — Ronan Melani (Ridgeline)

215 — Hunter Hammer (Mountain Crest)

From Box Elder, Bridger Ricks was selected in the 120 lb weight class.

For girls wrestling, the following were selected from Region 11:

100 — Sadie Hardy (Bear River)

105 — Madee Turnbow (Mountain Crest)

110 — Jaise Wakley (Mountain Crest)

115 — Rylee Turnbow (Mountain Crest)

120 — Sophie Miller (Bear River)

125 — Easton Nyman (Mountain Crest)

130 — Madelyn Topham (Ridgeline)

140 — Josie Redman (Bear River)

145 — Cristell Flores (Mountain Crest)

155 — Talia Johansen (Mountain Crest)

170 — Teagan Hall (Mountain Crest)

190 — Kennedy Peapealalo (Mountain Crest)

235 — Sheccid Alvarado (Mountain Crest)

From Rich High School, two girls were selected:

135 — Nya Jolley (Rich)

140 — Annie Peart (Rich)