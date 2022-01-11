Tuesday brings another one-day record of COVID positives: 9,813

FILE PHOTO: COVID testing. Photo by Jakayla Toney on Unsplash

Since the start of the pandemic Utah has documented 715,996 positive coronavirus cases. That includes another one-day record of 9,813 new cases reported statewide since Monday by the Utah Department of Health (UDOH). It is the third day recently that has surpassed 9,000 cases. The new report includes 344 new cases in Cache, Box Elder and Rich counties.

The total northern Utah case count has reached 38,707 while 1,735 in the district have been hospitalized during the pandemic.

Since Monday 15 more Utahns died of COVID-19 and Utah’s death count for the entire pandemic is 3,922. There have been 197 coronavirus deaths in the three northern Utah counties.

These larger-than-ever daily case count reports have driven Utah’s rolling seven-day average of new cases to 8,524 a day, the highest since the start of the pandemic.

Tuesday’s report indicates 579 Utahns are hospitalized with coronavirus, which is 38 more than reported on Monday. Also, 178 of those patients are in intensive care, four fewer than Monday. Since the start of the pandemic Utah’s total COVID hospitalizations has reached 28,593.

UDOH reported that in the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 15.7 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, seven times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 2.4 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

The number of Utahns fully vaccinated is over 1.92 million which is almost 59 percent of the population. Almost 4.7 million doses have been administered and that includes 11,321 doses since Monday.

There are now 98,370 in northern Utah who are totally vaccinated and 210,823 total doses have been administered in the Bear River Health District.

The new seven-day rolling average for percent positivity of “people over people” has grown to 33.6 percent while the rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 23 percent.

Idaho’s Tuesday COVID update indicates 4,238 coronavirus deaths and the new total of confirmed COVID-19 cases is 328,946 statewide. New case counts in the three southeast Idaho counties include 1,938 total positive cases in Franklin County, 764 in Bear Lake County and 623 in Oneida County.