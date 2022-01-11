March 5, 1925 – January 10, 2022 (age 96)

Wanda Andersen Jensen, 96, passed away January 10, 2022 at her home in Cove, Utah. She was born March 5, 1925 in Blue Creek, Utah the daughter of Andrew Fredrick and Elvira Ransom Andersen. She married William Charles Jensen on December 27, 1951 in the Logan Utah Temple. He preceded her in death on July 5, 1990.

She was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and enjoyed serving in many callings. She loved painting ceramics and later oil painting. She enjoyed history and putting together many family history books. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.

She is survived by a daughter and three sons, Jolynne (Val) Olsen; Casey (Lexy) Jensen; Claine (Carolyn) Jensen, Randy Jensen; by nine grandchildren, seventeen great-grandchildren, one great-great grandchild; by two brothers, Floyd (Joyce) Andersen; Loyal (Faye) Andersen; by two sisters-in-law, Pat Farquar and Sukcha Andersen and by many greatly loved nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, her parents, five brothers and seven sisters, and by a grandson.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, January 17, 2022 at 12:00 p.m. in the Cove Ward Chapel, 12832 N. 1200 E., Cove, Utah.

A viewing will be held on Monday from 11-11:45 a.m. at the church.

Interment will be in the Franklin, Idaho Cemetery.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at webbmortuary.com