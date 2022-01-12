Annual Martin Luther King, Jr. celebration postponed due to COVID

FILE - Utah State University students participate in the Martin Luther King, Jr. Vigil, sponsored by the Black Student Union in the TSC Ballroom on Wednesday. DELAYNE LOCKE photo

LOGAN – Cache Community Connections (CCC) decided to postpone the Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration which was scheduled to be held this Friday, January 14. CCC board member Richard West said Utah State University’s Black Student Union had an excellent program prepared with a speaker and several musical numbers, including the Cache Interfaith Choir and other vocalists.

The leadership of CCC and Utah State University’s Black Student Union met Tuesday night to discuss this year’s annual Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration, and decided a pause was necessary.

“Everyone expressed concern about the rising number of COVID cases in our community,” West said. “Out of respect for the health and safety of all community members and out of an abundance of caution for those who might have attended this event indoors, the co-sponsoring organizations decided to postpone the event for a few weeks, hoping that case numbers might drop and the risk of contracting the virus might lessen.”

Organizers of the event are hopeful the program will be presented in the near future, perhaps during February when America celebrates Black History Month.