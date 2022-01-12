July 8, 1944 – November 11, 2021 (age 77)

Dr. Richard “Rick” St. Onge, 77, formerly of Millville, UT passed away on November 11, 2021 at his home in Mancos, Colorado. He was the devoted husband of Catherine “Kate” St. Onge, with whom he shared the last 41 years of his life.

Prior to Richard’s passing, he wrote a heartfelt poem summarizing his courageous battle with cancer. Had he been able, it’s believed he would have written his own obituary, and perhaps it would have read something like this.

I am sitting here writing my own obituary. If you’re reading this, I’m already gone. Please do not mourn my passing, it was my time.

I was born on July 8, 1944 in Cambridge, MA, the first son of Alcide and Julia (Healy) St. Onge. I was raised in Haverhill, MA. I attended Haverhill High School, Harvard College, Yale Medical School, and did surgical internships in Scotland. I served as a Battalion Surgeon Major in the US Army National Guard, from 1971-1974. I pursued my medical career in orthopedics, and practiced as an orthopedic surgeon for 30 years, beginning in the Haverhill and Boston areas. In 1996, I moved to Logan, Utah and joined Western Orthopedics and Sports Medicine. I then became a partner in the Cache Valley Specialty Hospital, practicing also in Preston, Idaho. I am truly grateful for my devoted patients, and the trust they showed in me. I hope they continue to do well, to this day.

With all the intensity I could muster, I played football, rugby, lacrosse and wrestled. “Never let the bad guys getcha”, was my motto.

My genetically adventurous nature brought me around the world, up until only months before my passing. Climbing expeditions took me to Nepal, Scotland, South America, Antarctica, Africa, Alaska and the White and Rocky Mountains of the US. My passion for the water led me to exploring and racing by sailboat, kayak and canoe on the the rivers and oceans the world over. I had the honor of exploring mountains, meadows and tundra on dog sled and horseback. I raced sled dogs with Kate for 17 years all over the Mountain West and Canada.

For this long, fulfilling and fortunate life I have lived, I am eternally grateful. To all those who shared it with me, you are not forgotten. Where ever I am now, a part of you is with me.

My parents Alcide and Julia St. Onge, and my brother Stephen St. Onge predeceased me. Continuing down my trails, I leave behind my wife Kate (Colorado); my son Andy and his daughter Bruna (Hawaii); my son Joe, his wife Francie and their two daughters Neve’ and Soleil (Idaho); my brother Bob and his wife Susie (Colorado); my sister Suzanne Hammond and her husband Rich (Massachusetts); my brother Greg (Vermont); and several nieces and nephews.

Before I go, I’d like to share a favorite quote from “Grandma Healy”. “Do all you can today, because no one promises you tomorrow”.

Memorial contributions may be made to: www.workingdogsforvets.org.. With gratitude, from all of Richard’s Family.