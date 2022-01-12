Kevin Reese Humphreys

April 16, 1957 – January 11, 2022 (age 64)
He was a friend to all and had a gift to make those around him feel comfortable to share a part of their lives with him. He could often be found in the stores talking to complete strangers, as if they had known each other for years. He loved laughter and joy and did all he could to bring it to everyone. If you talked to him long enough he was sure to share one of his favorite dad jokes with you. He taught his children, through example, the importance of hard work, dedication, respect, generosity, and love.
He struggled with many health trials throughout his life, often making the doctors and nurses that knew him best, marvel, and often say “we’ve only read about this in text books.” He lived a full and happy life and on the evening of January 11th 2022, Kevin was welcomed with open arms, as he stepped through the veil of this world to join his Parents, Cleon and Leah Jane (Jorgensen) Humphreys, his brothers, Orvan, Dale, and J.C, and his sisters, Marise and Janet; along with, many other family and friends in the great eternities beyond. He will be dearly missed by his surviving wife Lorie. His children and grandchildren. As well as, his brother, Robert, and sister Lynette Edwards.
In memory of Kevin, we ask that you do one of his most favorite things in his honor: fish, laugh, tell a silly joke, watch a western, serve someone.
