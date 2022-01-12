Logan High School announces “Test to Stay” event amid rising COVID cases

LOGAN — Over the last week, administrators at Logan High School have seen a surge in COVID cases among students and faculty. On Monday, the school crossed the threshold set by the Utah Legislature to trigger a “Test to Stay” event. That level is 30 student cases or 2% in a school with 1500+ students in a 14-day period.

In an email sent to parents Tuesday night, Logan School District spokesperson Shana Longhurst said under the “Test to Stay” protocol, students need a negative COVID test result to remain in school. Each student is required to provide a negative test to attend classes in person regardless of whether they have been vaccinated or not, or whether they have previously had COVID or not, unless they have had a positive test since January 3, 2022. The school has a list of those individuals.

A school COVID testing event is scheduled for Thursday, during the school day. If a student does not attend the event, he/she may seek testing at another testing site anytime following the event that would enable them to return to school for a week.

A COVID test requires registration and parental consent.

The “Test to Stay” event only impacts Logan High School. No other school in the district has crossed the caseload threshold.

Longhurst said, “If a student tests positive, parents will be notified and the student will need to be isolated for 5 days following the date of the positive test. If a student tests negative, they may remain at school. If an individual chooses not to be tested, they would not have a negative test and according to state statute cannot attend school or school activities until Wednesday, January 19th.”

School officials asked parents to closely monitor their children for symptoms, keep them home if they are ill, and seek testing. “The more we work together, the sooner we can get all students back to school,” said Longhurst.

Logan High School isn’t the first school in the valley to see a surge in COVID cases. In September 2021, Mountain Crest High School had to conduct a similar “Test to Stay” event in order for students to remain in classes. In November 2020, Ridgeline High School suddenly transitioned to on-line learning for a week-and-a-half because of a high number of quarantined students.

