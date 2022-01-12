More than 10,000 positive COVID cases and a record 608 are hospitalized

FILE PHOTO - Medical healthcare technologist holding COVID-19 swab collection kit, wearing white PPE protective suit mask gloves, test tube for taking OP NP patient specimen sample,PCR DNA testing protocol process

In addition to 14 new COVID deaths listed in the Utah Department of Health (UDOH) Wednesday report, there has also been another one-day record for coronavirus cases with 10,220 new positives since Tuesday.

Almost 4,000 Utahns have lost their lives to the coronavirus over the course of the pandemic.

In Utah’s three northern counties there have been 197 coronavirus deaths.

With over 10,000 new positive cases since Tuesday that increases statewide coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic to 726,216.

Since Feb. 1, 2021, people who are unvaccinated are at 6.9 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 6.9 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 1.9 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

There were 25,170 Utahns tested since Tuesday and now nearly 4.5 million people have been tested and nearly 8.3 million total tests have been administered the last 22 months.

Utah’s new rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 8,975 a day; it was 1,416 a day one month ago.

The new seven-day rolling average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 35.5 percent and the rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” 24.4 percent.

The number of Utahns fully vaccinated is over 1.92 million, nearly 59 percent of the state’s total population. Currently 98,408 in northern Utah are fully vaccinated and 211,221 vaccine doses have been administered in the district.

As of Wednesday 608 patients are hospitalized in Utah with the coronavirus, the highest one-day figure in 22 months of the pandemic. It is five more than were reported Tuesday. With 180 of those patients in intensive care units, that is two more than on

Tuesday. There have been 28,742 Utahns hospitalized with the virus during the pandemic.

Idaho’s Wednesday COVID update shows 4,243 coronavirus deaths and the new total of confirmed COVID-19 cases is 331,265. Case counts in the three southeast Idaho counties include 1,956 total positive cases in Franklin County, 770 in Bear Lake County and 630 in Oneida County.