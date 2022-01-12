Pearl Colleen Bosen of Hamilton Montana passed away on Monday January 10th, 2022, in her home of natural causes. She was 88 years of age. Colleen was born on December 29th, 1933, in Pocatello, Idaho. She was the daughter of Colin Lee Burns and Goldie Edna Larson.

Colleen graduated from Pocatello High School and went on to Brigham Young University, where she met the love of her life, Dell H. Bosen from Preston, Idaho. They married on August 26th, 1953, in the Idaho Falls Temple in Idaho Falls, Idaho.

Colleen and Dell had a quick start to their family, when their oldest daughter, Linda was born exactly 9 months later. Soon after came Wendell, Stephen, Brent, Barbara and Angelie. They lived in Preston Idaho and ran the family business, Bosen Distributing Company until 1970, when the business took them to Provo, Utah, where they thrived until Dell passed away suddenly of a heart attack in 1977.

At that time, Colleen went back to college and got her Associate Degree in business at Utah Valley University and then got a great job working at Salt Lake Community College.

In 2001 Colleen made the move to Hamilton Montana. Montana was a beautiful sanctuary for her.

Colleen was a dedicated wife and mother, and amazing grandmother. She was generous with her hugs, kisses and love. Her wise counsel will always be remembered.

Colleen was preceded in death by her husband, Dell, her two sons, Wendell and Stephen, her daughter, Angelie, and her grandson, Christopher.

Colleen is survived by her sister, Judith Stowell; her two daughters, Linda Creswell and Barbara Heliand; and her son Brent Bosen; She is also survived by 16 grandchildren, 23 Great Grandchildren, and 1 Great-Great Grandchild that will be born on Feb 9th.

Funeral Service will be January 21st at 11:00 a.m. at the Darby Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints 107 W Tincup Rd in Darby MT.

Interment will take place at the Preston Cemetery at 3:30 p.m. Saturday, January 22, 2022 in Preston, Idaho.