September 21, 1942 – January 9, 2022 (age 79)

Rebecca Sue (Becky) Rasmussen Peterson passed away on January 9th, 2022 after a long illness. She was born in Salt Lake City, Utah, on September 21st, 1942. When she was four, her family moved to Clarkston, Utah, where she spent the rest of her childhood. She was married in the Logan Temple to Davis Peterson on August 5th, 1971.

She is survived by her beloved husband of 50 years, Davis Peterson; her beloved companion Monk, son, Jason (Alysa) Peterson, grandsons Jarek and Dallas Peterson, sister, Marilyn Rawson, brother, V. Philip (Linda) Rasmussen; brother-in-law, Nile (Narita) Peterson, brother-in-law, Boyd (Peggy) Peterson; mother-in-law, Zelta Peterson; plus, a wide circle of nieces, nephews and dear friends.

She is preceded in death by her parents; Victor Philip Rasmussen and Mary Velda Petersen Rasmussen; parents in law Ernest and Zella Peterson; sister-in-law Julie Peterson and life-long friend Marva Aikens.

Becky was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and loved her years of teaching children and youth. She served as Relief Society President and served in countless positions in Young Women and Primary. Becky loved her time in Nauvoo where she served for four summers. She loved good music, performing in acapella and madrigal groups, and the theater.

For more than 40 years, she was a devoted, creative and loving elementary school teacher, who never forgot “her” countless students. She was always thrilled to see and hear from her students years later. One of her most cherished teaching opportunities was her time working with the students on the Fort Hall Reservation in Blackfoot, Idaho.

Becky loved her family. She loved getting together with her Peterson, Rasmussen, Petersen and Barson cousins. She always looked forward to any family gathering. Becky was also a proud member and volunteer for the Daughters of Utah Pioneers.

The family wishes to thank Aspen Ridge Home Health, her home caregivers, her Bishop and ward members for their selfless and devoted care. They truly ministered selflessly to Becky.

A viewing will be held on Monday, January 17th, 2022, from 6 to 8 PM. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, January 18, 2022, at 12 noon, with a viewing one hour prior. All services will be held at the Garden 4th Ward, located at 1028 West 1000 North Pleasant Grove, Utah.

Due to high levels of covid cases, masks will be required.

The funeral service will also be available to stream at: www.walkersanderson.com.