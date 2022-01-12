Roger Gordon Bigelow Jr. passed away at age 61, on January 11, 2022. He passed at home surrounded by his family. Roger was born April 8 1960 in Oceanside, California to Darlene Dee Redford and Roger Gordon Bigelow. He attended Ogden High School where he loved playing sports. He married the love of his life Kristin in May 2004. Roger worked for Schreiber Foods in Amalga, UT for over 19 years.

Roger was known as dad and grandpa to many. His favorite place to be is the mountains, spending time with his family and grandkids. Roger was a thrill seeker, and loved jumping into lakes and rivers. All who met Roger felt welcomed and loved. I know all of you have a special memory with Roger.

Roger is survived by his wife Kristin Bigelow. Children, Ashley (Flint) Peterson, Tori (Taylor) Faulkner, Anthony Jaynes, Taylor (Varonika) Bigelow, Teona Bigelow, Dustin (Tara) Ward, RJ Beard and sons; Grandchildren, Anthony, Hailey, Brooke, Kameron and Noah Ward, Zackery, Alyssa and Skyler Peterson, Tatum Jaynes, Zayden and Zayla Bigelow, Kiera (Gavin) Richardson, Devin and Kayden Avery; Great Grandchildren, Emmett, Myla, Ava and Axel Ward, and Harlynn Richardson; Siblings, Walter(Julie) Bigelow, Tommy (Janice) Davis, Steve Bigelow; And many neices, nephews, and In-Laws.

Roger is preceded in death by Darlene Dee Redford, mother; Roger (Roseanne) Bigelow, father; Christina Lee Bigelow, daughter; Dalton Ray Ward, grandson; McKenzie Brooke Ward, granddaughter; Timothy Whipple; brother.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Allen-Hall Mortuary and are scheduled for Wednesday, January 19th. Specific time and location details are pending, and will be updated here once available.

In lieu of flowers, donations made me made directly to Allen-Hall Mortuary to assist Roger’s family with final expenses.