Tidwell, Borup to lead Cache County Council in 2022

Cache County Council members Barbara Y. Tidwell and Paul R. Borup have been named chair and vice-chair of that panel for 2022.

CACHE COUNTY – Barbara Y. Tidwell has succeeded Gina H. Worthen as chair of the Cache County Council.

The new chair was unanimously voted into that leadership role by her colleagues during their first meeting of the New Year on Jan. 11.

Tidwell is a retired banker and former president of the Cache County Republican Women. She joined the County Council in 2016 after running unopposed to fill the seat formerly held by Kathy Robison representing an area of Logan.

Tidwell previously functioned as treasurer of the Cache Water District in addition to serving on seven local boards and committees in her capacity as a member of the county council.

During 2021, Tidwell served as the vice-chair of the county council. She will be replaced in that role by council member Paul R. Borup, who was also selected unanimously by the council membership.

Borup is a native of Logan and a graduate of Utah State University. He was elected to the Cache County Council in 2018.

Borup has a degree in economics and serves as an executive for Sentry West Insurance Services.

His special areas of concern on the county council have been improved coordination with the valley’s municipalities, financial acumen and management of county assets and resources.

Tidwell is well-known to valley residents since she and Worthen were jointly involved in organizing the local “Celebration of a Century: 1920 to 2020.”

That award-winning, year-long event honored Utah women who were pioneers in the suffrage movement that ultimately resulted in the ratification of the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution a century ago.

Tidwell and Borup will shoulder their new responsibilities as chair and vice-chair respectively of the Cache County Council throughout 2022.