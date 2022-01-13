CacheARTS to host traveling outdoor film festival from Canada

The BANFF Centre Film Festival world tour will appear Feb. 18 and 19 at the Ellen Eccles Theatre in downtown Logan.

LOGAN – Winter sports enthusiasts and adrenaline junkies are in for a treat when the Cache Valley Center for the Arts (CacheARTS) hosts the BANFF Centre Mountain Film Festival World Tour on Feb. 18 and 19.

The BANFF Centre Mountain Film and Book Festivals are ranked among the largest and most prestigious outdoor festivals in the world, according to Alek Nelson, the CacheARTS marketing director.

Since 1976, the city of Banff in Alberta, Canada has hosted an international film competition each autumn that features screenings of films and documentaries about mountain culture, sports, environment, adventure and exploration.

After the festival closes in Banff, its world tour hits the road with stops planned in more than 500 communities in 40 countries.

Nelson says the tour celebrates amazing achievements in outdoor storytelling and filmmaking by screening award-winners and audience favorites from among the more than 400 festival entries each year.

“Whether it’s traveling to remote vistas, analyzing strange environments or bringing audiences up-close and personal with adrenaline-packed action sports,” Nelson added, “the BANFF world tour is an exhilarating and provocative exploration of the mountain world.”

The tour’s organizers typically select 35 to 40 films that highlight multiple themes, including climbing, skiing, kayaking, biking, adventure, culture and the environment. Local hosts can choose films from that catalogue best suited to their audiences’ interests.

The films also feature a wide range of formats, including action-filled shorts; longer, more comprehensive films; amateur and professional productions; etc.

The BANFF festival is scheduled for a two-night stand at the Ellen Eccles Theatre in downtown Logan, with different programs slated for each evening (Feb. 18 or 19). Tickets can be purchased on the CacheARTS website for admittance on one or both nights of the festival, with discount tickets also available for Utah State University students.

The Cache Valley Center for the Arts is an independent non-profit organization that promotes the use of Cache Valley’s publicly owned cultural arts facilities.

Those facilities include the Ellen Eccles Theatre, the Thatcher-Young Mansion and the Bullen Center.