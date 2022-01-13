Dr. Ed Redd to join the Bear River Board of Health

Dr. Ed Redd, the former deputy director of the Bear River Health Department, has been appointed by members of the Cache County Council to serve on the Bear River Board of Health.

CACHE COUNTY – Members of the Cache County Council have appointed Dr. Ed Redd to serve on the Bear River Board of Health.

The noted physician’s appointment to the local health board was recommended by Cache County Executive David Zook during the county council’s first meeting of 2022 on Tuesday.

“Dr. Redd worked for the (Bear River) Health Department for many years,” Zook explained. He has also been involved in many other aspects of public health, including working in our health system, our criminal justice system and serving as a state legislator.

“I can’t imagine a more qualified person to serve on our board of health,” Zook added.

Redd’s appointment to the Bear River Board of Health was unanimously endorsed by members of the county council.

Redd hails from Murray, Utah originally. After graduating from Brigham Young University and the School of Medicine at the University of Utah, he completed his internship and residency in internal medicine at the Oregon Health & Science University.

Redd then practiced internal medicine for 16 years in Logan before joining the Bear River Health Department as its deputy director.

In addition to his responsibilities at the health department, Redd also served as chairman of the Cache Valley Air Quality Task Force, director of the Intermountain Health Care Hospice and an emergency room physician at Logan Regional Hospital.

After 17 years with BRHD, Redd retired in December of 2021.

Redd will replace Dr. Jim Davis on the Bear River Board of Health, who recently retired from that post after what Zook described as “years of tremendous service” to the public.