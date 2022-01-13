Mountain Crest can’t make comeback against Bears

HYRUM – Bear River went on a 9-2 run to go up 38-21 five minutes into the second half before Mountain Crest responded with a 9-0 run early into the fourth quarter. However, the Mustangs had three different opportunities early in the fourth quarter to cut the lead under eight and couldn’t do it. The Bears played keep away over the last three minutes to close out a 48-34 win.

Mountain Crest dominated on the glass all evening, but struggled to get easy points on put backs. The Mustangs were held to single digit scoring quarters in three of the four quarters. Oliver Nethercott scored a team high 11 points, despite missing a chunk of the first half with foul trouble. Joseph Hunsaker was in double digits for the first time this season with ten, but Preston Lofthouse was held to single digits for the only the third time this season with only seven points.

On the season the Bears were only shooting 27% from three but hit their first four from deep to force the Mustangs to change their defense. Caleb Barfuss led all scorers with 14 points, hitting three from deep, carrying the offense as leading scorer Gherig Marble was held to just 10 points. Alec Callister and Daxton Sorenson scored eight points each as well. Sorenson had all eight in the first half while Callister scored six of his in the second.

Starting Bear River point guard Kyver Jensen spearheaded the defense that forced nine Mustang first half turnovers, including several for easy transition points. However, early in the third Jensen rolled his ankle and did not return to the game. Mountain Crest turned the ball over 14 times to the Bears’ 10.

Mountain Crest left points at the free throw line, going 5-14 from the charity stripe. On the season the Mustangs are shooting 69-136 at the free throw line. Bear River left the door open for Mountain Crest, going 2-6 from the free throw line in the fourth quarter before hitting their last four. On the night the Bears were 8-14 from the charity stripe.

Both teams are on the road for their next game Friday; Bear River at Green Canyon and Mountain Crest at Logan.