April 10, 1935 – January 11, 2022 (age 87)



Rhonda Lea Hatley peacefully passed away January 11, 2022 after a long battle with Alzheimer’s. Rhonda was born April 10, 1935 to Verla and George Marley in Pocatello, Idaho. She was raised in Pocatello and on many creek banks, riverbanks, reservoirs, lakes and campgrounds. She married her sweetheart Jack Hatley at the tender age of 16 which started her journey of being a mother and all around farmhand. Dad’s friends said that no hired man ever worked as hard as mom did. They made their home at the mouth of the Garden Creek Gap and never left. Mom loved taking walks through the gap, sometimes stretching those walks into miles.

Mom had many, many talents. One that she is most known for is her cooking. Mom was a wonderful cook. Many amazing meals were made by her hands. She was an excellent seamstress, had a field of vegetables she called a garden, large raspberry patch, flower beds and a huge yard. Another talent was her singing and acting. Mom was a proud member of the Bobbin Robins quartet group. Mom dearly loved singing with Darlene Wheatley, Norma Armstrong and Normalee Humphrey who were her beloved life long friends. Her acting skills shined as the villainous in the Melodramas the Garden Creek Ward preformed. One character she played was Big Bad Granny. Mom loved the name and it stuck. Later she would proudly introduce herself as Big Bad Granny.

Mom absolutely loved Hummingbirds. Every summer she spent countless hours feeding and watching her little hummers. Mom was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, where she held many different callings.

We miss you mom, love you most.

She is survived by her sister Ellen Frasure, four children Scott (Marilyn) Hatley, Sheldon (Shauna) Hatley, Starla Smith, Sharalea Pewtress, foster daughter Rita (Larry) Murillo, 10 grandchildren and 19 great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Jack, brothers Blaine Marley Glen Marley and daughter-in-law Cheryl Hatley.

Viewings will be held Sunday evening from 6:30 to 8 at the Horsley Marsh Valley Funeral Home in Arimo, 570 N. Meadowview Dr.

Funeral Services will be on Monday January 17th at 12 noon at the LDS Church in Arimo with a viewing at the church from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. prior to the service.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Horsley Funeral Homes.