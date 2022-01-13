May 8, 2020 – January 12, 2022 (age 1)

Our sweet; precious Rosa RaeLynn Stanley was unexpectedly called home January 12, 2022, due to a recent illness.

Rosa was born to Shay and McKylee Stanley, becoming a little sister to Kasen Stanley. She couldn’t wait to join the family and made a very exciting entrance 13 ½ weeks early on May 8, 2020. Despite being so little and premature, she was fierce fighter and full of spirit. She spent 5 months at Primary Children’s Hospital, gaining her strength, and was brought home to her parents in October of 2020.

She overcame issues and obstacles doctors thought she would never do. Once she learned to crawl, she was unstoppable. She crawled, talked, walked and ran. She was very excited to accomplish her new trick of climbing on everything and doing the stairs.

She was the light of the world to her family. She was loved completely and whole heartedly. She easily won over everyone in her presence. She had a heart of gold and the sweetest smile. She was the easiest baby ever. She knew she was in charge (especially at Grandma’s). She had all of us wrapped around her little finger, and she was the pride and joy of her family.

She is survived by her parents, Shay and McKylee and brother Kasen of Logan. Her grandparents Trina and Andy Johnson (Hyrum), Cory and Carolyn Bingham (Honeyville), Candice Price (Snowville), and Justin Woolley (SLC). Her aunts and uncles- Candice and Adam Nelson, RJ and Krianne Bingham, Tenille and Stetson Bingham, Cody Stanley, Travis Stanley and Marissa Woolley. Great grandparents-Julee Lofthouse (GIGI), Byron and Karen Bingham, Gay and Laurie Johnson and Linda Olsen and many other aunts, uncles and cousins.

She was proceeded in death and welcomed with opened arms by her Great Grandpa Lyle, and many other loving grandparents and family members who loved her.

The world got dimmer and heaven got brighter when she left us. She will be missed tremendously. Her light will always shine. We will search the skies every night for her gift to us with her Great Grandpa Lyle as they show us their love in the nightly sunsets. She was too perfect for this world, and she will always be our perfect angel. Our hearts are shattered but our memories are priceless. Until we meet again our sweet princess.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, January 15, 2022 at the White Pine Chapel, 753 South 100 East, Logan, UT.

A viewing will be held at White Pine on Friday evening from 6:00 to 8:00 PM, and prior to the services on Saturday from 9:30 to 10:30 AM, also at White Pine.

Burial will be in the Avon Cemetery.

Memories may be shared with the family at www.whitepinefunerals.com.

The services may be viewed via Zoom at:

https://us06web.zoom.us/j/86576542970?pwd=TlBzSnI4…

Passcode: 412854

