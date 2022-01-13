Suicide Prevention Coalition holding awareness and education event on January 27th

The Cache Suicide Prevention Coalition and United Way of Cache Valley is putting on a free community suicide training event on Thursday Jan 27, 2022 prevention. The course that is free to the public.

LOGAN – The Cache Suicide Prevention Coalition and United Way of Cache Valley is putting on a free community suicide training event on Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022 at the Cache Events Center to discuss Safe Messaging around suicide topics.

Jimmy Birman, the executive director of United Way of Cache Valley, said they are trying to create a safe environment to talk about who wants to end their life.

Chelsea Schneringer, health educator and suicide prevention coordinator for Bear River Health Department, said the event will help people use safe messaging when talking about suicide.

“Words matter in the way we talk about suicide,” she said. “There are ways to talk about suicide without causing harm and we want to protect the most vulnerable and promote healing.”

Speaking with people who have lived the experience is important.

“Learning to be sensitive is important when we talk about suicide,” Schneringer explained. “Middle-aged men have the highest number of suicides.”

The tri-county area agency is trying to attract middle-aged men to the event by offering an incentive: a 24-gun, gun safe from Al’s Sporting Goods as a prize to one lucky participant.

“We are hoping a lot of people will join us,” she said. “We are offering Crumbl Cookies to those who attend as an incentive.”

There are two different events planned at the Cache Events Center, catered to different audiences:

Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022 from Noon-1 p.m., Cache business leaders, educators, counselors, professionals, church leaders, or anybody that has an influence over a group of people are invited to attend. A free lunch will be provided.

Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022 from 6 p.m.-7 p.m. is open to families and the general public. Free Crumbl Cookies will be provided.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported suicide rates increased 33 percent between 1999 and 2019, with a small decline in 2019. Suicide is the 10th leading cause of death in the United States.

Suicide was responsible for more than 47,500 deaths in 2019, which is about one death every 11 minutes. The number of people who think about or attempt suicide is even higher. In 2019, 12 million American adults seriously thought about suicide, 3.5 million planned a suicide attempt, and 1.4 million attempted suicide.