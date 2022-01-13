Thursday’s new COVID cases number 12,990

Photo by Martin Sanchez on Unsplash

While Utah has averaged 9,564 new coronavirus positive tests every day for the last week, Thursday’s new case count since Wednesday — 12,990 — is another new record for cases in a 24-hour period during the pandemic.

Included in the Utah Department of Health (UDOH) Thursday report are 414 new cases in northern Utah and since the beginning of the pandemic, Utah has seen a total of 739,206 positive cases.

Children in grades K-12 account for 3,007 of the new cases announced Thursday which is 23 percent of all new cases.

Since Wednesday seven more Utahns died of COVID-19 and from the start of the pandemic the lives of 3,943 Utahns have been lost to the virus. That includes 197 in Cache, Box Elder and Rich Counties.

There are 638 Utahns hospitalized, 30 more than what was reported Wednesday, and 182 of those are in intensive care, two more than on Wednesday. Utah’s intensive care units are now at 98.3 percent capacity. Since the pandemic began 22,594 Utahs have been hospitalized.

The number of Utahns fully vaccinated stands at more than 1.92 million which amounts to 59 percent of the state’s total population. Almost 4.7 million doses have been administered and that includes 12,214 doses since Wednesday.

There are now 98,665 in northern Utah who are totally vaccinated and 211,645 total doses have been administered in the Bear River Health District.

25,650 Utahns were tested since Wednesday which means over 4.5 million people have been tested and over 8.2 million total tests have been administered the last 22 months.

The new seven-day rolling average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 36.5 percent while the rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 25.2 percent.

Idaho’s Thursday COVID update indicates 4,260 coronavirus deaths and the new total of confirmed COVID-19 cases is 334,086 statewide. New case counts in the three southeast Idaho counties include 1,967 total positives in Franklin County, 774 in Bear Lake County and 635 in Oneida County.